The Sturgis wrestling team won nine of 12 matches wrestled and rolled past Douglas/Rapid City Christian 58-15 Tuesday night in Box Elder.
The Scoopers ran out to a 35-0 lead on three pin falls, one major decision, one forfeit and two decisions.
Earning pin falls for Sturgis were Kaden Olson (113 pounds), Logan Desersa (126), Reese Jacobs (145), Brett Konst (160), Carl Nash (170) and Taylor Coffield.
Maverick Simons earned a major decision at 106, while Jacob Wood earned a 7-0 win over William George at 120 and Perry Ketelsen just edged Jackson Wilson 5-4 at 138.
Colton Jackson (152) and Connor Braun (285) both earned pin falls for the Patriots, while Mason Finsterwalder earned a 6-4 win over Clayton Smith at 220.
Sturgis is at Spearfish Thursday, while Douglas/Rapid City Christian is at the Hill City Invitational Saturday.
Cobblers rout Campbell County
Rapid City Central got six pin falls and six forfeits to crush Campbell County (Gillette, Wyo.) 78-3 Tuesday night at Naasz Gymnasium.
Getting pin falls for the Cobblers were: Cael Larson (120 pounds), Zack Soderlin (126), Ethan Thibeault (132), Kaydn Kraye (138), TJ Morrison (145) and Wyatt Jungclaus (170).
The Cobblers return to action Feb. 7 in a dual against cross-town rival at Rapid City Stevens.
Girls basketball
LEAD-DEADWOOD 42, SPEARFISH 37: The Golddiggers got a strong all-around game from Anna Campbell to hold off the Spartans Tuesday night in Lead.
The difference in the game came in the third period when Lead-Deadwood outscored Spearfish 11-6. It was tied at 17-17 at halftime and both teams scored 14 points in the fourth.
Carly Mehlberg led the Golddiggers with 13 points, but Campbell finished with 12 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and five blocked shots.
Ashtyn Reiners led Spearfish with 12 points and Cora Tobin added 10.
Lead-Deadwood, 7-7, is at Philip Thursday, while Spearfish, 1-12, is at Huron Friday.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 66, DOUGLAS 36: The Raiders rolled to the win over the Patriots Tuesday night at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
No other results were made available.
Stevens moved to 11-3 with the win, and will hosts cross-town rival Rapid City Central Thursday night, while Douglas, 6-6, is at Belle Fourche Friday.