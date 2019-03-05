South Dakota School of Mines redshirt freshman Mitchell Sueker was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year and Black Hills State University senior Fraser Malcolm was named to the men's first team Tuesday to highlight area all-conference basketball selections.
Also for the Hardrockers, junior Logan Elers was named to the second team, while the Mines women were represented by senior Taylor Molstad on the second team and junior Sami Steffeck honorable mention.
Also for the Yellow Jackets, junior Tyler Oliver was named to the second team and Dez Stoudamire honorable mention, while the BHSU women were represented by Morgan Ham on the second team and Julia Seamans and Racquel Wientjes on the honorable mention team.
Diontae Champion of Chadron State College was named to the men's honorable mention squad.
Sueker, a 6-foot-9-inch forward, averaged 14.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in his first season with the team.
“This is a great honor for Mitch to receive and I couldn’t be more proud of him,” said Hardrocker coach Eric Glenn. “Mitch is an extremely driven individual and I expect this to be just the beginning of many accolades in his career.”
Elers is a 6-7 forward, averaged 12 points and 6.3rebounds a game. Twice he was selected twice as the RMAC Defensive Player of the Week
“Offensively, Logan would draw double teams when he received the ball and is an excellent passer that averaged 2.2 assists per game,” Glenn said. “He was very instrumental in our upset win over Colorado School of Mines. Logan is the leader of our team and when he is not present, there is a noticeable difference in our team.”
Malcolm, despite missing the final three games of the season with an injury, leads the Yellow Jackets in scoring at 16.0 ppg., which is also eighth in the league. During the season, the senior eclipsed both the 1,000 points and the 500 rebound marks. He finished his career with 1,260 total points and 554 total rebounds and was a member of the All-RMAC second team last year, and was honorable mention following his sophomore year.
Oliver averages 11.2 points per game. He leads the team in rebounding, pulling down 5.7 boards per game. He also leads the squad in assists, dishing 3.4 per game, which is eighth in the RMAC.
Stoudamire is second on BHSU, scoring 12.4 points per game and has made 124 3-point field goals in his two years as a Jacket, which is eighth all-time for the program.
Champion led the Eagles in scoring with 12.1 points per game and in steals with 34. Champion finished second on the team in rebounds, averaging 5.4 per game.
Colorado School of Mines’ Ben Sonnefeld led the 2018-19 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Men’s Basketball All-Conference teams as the RMAC Player of the Year. Teammate Ben Clare and Julien Ducree of Dixie State were named Co-Defensive Players of the Year and CSM’s Pryor Orser was tabbed Coach of the Year.
Molstad, a 5-10 guard from Rapid City, had an outstanding year for the Lady Hardrockers, leading the team in scoring with 346 points and averaging 13.3 per game to ranked ninth in the RMAC. She also hit 48 3-pointers on the season and averaged 1.8 per game to put her 12th in the conference; and shot 80 percent from the free-throw line, making good on 68-of-85 attempts and ranked seventh in the RMAC.
Molstad also surpassed the 1,000-point milestone in her career at Mines and finished ranked 22nd on the Hardrockers' all-time scoring list tallying 1,056 points in her four-year career.
Steffeck, a 5-10 guard, set a school record for 3-pointers made in a season with 72 and ranked second in the RMAC average 2.8 per game and third in 3-point percentage at 38 percent. She averaged 11.5 points a game.
"Both Taylor and Sami are extremely deserving to be honored with the (season) that they've had — and both will be the first to tell you that their teammates helped them earn these honors," Mines coach Ryan Larsen said. "Congratulations to both Taylor and Sami on being selected to the RMAC all-conference teams."
Ham, a Lemmon graduate, led the Yellow Jackets at 13.3 points per game, and was second on the squad in rebounding, pulling down 5.0 boards per game.
Seamans, a junior from Gillette, , averages 10.6 points per game. She leads the team in 3-pointers with 64 total, and 2.5 per game. She also leads the Yellow Jackets in assists, dishing out 3.0 per game (10th in RMAC), and she is tied for the team lead in steals, with 1.4 per game.
Wientjes, averages 10.8 points per game, which is second on the team, and 26th in the league. The redshirt-freshman makes 80.8 percent of her free throw shots, which leads the squad, and is fifth in the conference.
Jaylyn Duran of Colorado Mesa was named the Player of the Year, while Western's Tammarrah Gothard earned Defensive Player of the Year. Deanli Pinto from Colorado School of Mines was named the Freshman of the Year, and Taylor Wagner of Colorado Mesa was named Coach of the Year.