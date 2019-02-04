South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball forward Mitchell Sueker was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference's Offensive Player of the Week Monday.
Sueker was an offensive force as the Hardrockers won two games over the weekend. He went 19-of-32 from the field for 54 percent in two games and scored 54 points.
In Friday's 70-67 overtime win over Metro State-Denver Sueker had 22 points while Saturday in a 80-59 win over Chadron State, he hit his career high with 32 points. He was 11-of-15 from the field in that game, including 3-of-5 from behind the 3-point line.
“Mitchell continues to improve as the season goes on,” Mines coach Eric Glenn said in a statement. “Since he’s come back from Christmas break, he’s been competing at a high level and is really starting to gain confidence and find his opportunities on the offensive end.”
The Hardrockers are 10-13 on the season and 7-8 in the RMAC. They will go on the road this weekend with a game against New Mexico Highlands Friday and Colorado State-Pueblo Saturday.