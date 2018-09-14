Maddison Sullivan scored the game-winning goal for the South Dakota soccer team in a 1-0 victory at Drake Thursday evening. The victory is the fourth in five games for USD, who is also unbeaten in six of its last seven contests.
South Dakota improves to 4-2-2 on the season after scoring the first victory away from First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex in Vermillion. Drake, of the Missouri Valley Conference, falls to 2-6 overall.
Sullivan, a sophomore from Rapid City, tallied her goal in the 71st minute and the Coyotes’ defense held up over the final 19 minutes of action. Sophomore Abby Ostrem sent a long pass forward to freshman Joana Zanin who then headed the ball to Sullivan just to the right. Sullivan took one touch on the ball and sent it past the Drake goalkeeper for her first goal of the season.
“It’s great to go on the road and get a result,” head coach Michael Thomas said. “I continue to be impressed with the women’s resolve and ability to have people step up on different days.”
Drake totaled three more shot attempts after the Coyotes’ goal with senior goalkeeper Parker Rytz making a save on all three. For the game, Rytz totaled five saves and collected her third shutout of the season. Drake goalkeeper Kelsie Stone had two saves for the Bulldogs.
The Coyotes made the most of their shot attempts, place 3-of-4 shots on frame. Junior Taryn LaBree had two shot attempts, placing both between the posts. Junior Kellee Willer and Sullivan each tallied one shot.