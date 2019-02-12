South Dakota School of Mines seniors Jake Sullivan and Isaiah Manley were both selected the Don Hansen NCAA Division II Football Committee All-American Team Honorable Mention List announced recently by the published Don Hansen’s National Weekly Football Gazette in Brookfield, Illinois.
“The Don Hansen All-American team is one of the most recognized brands in all of college football and we are honored that two of our outstanding scholar-athletes were recognized for their incredible performances in 2018,” said Hardrocker coach Zach Tinker.
Sullivan closed out his college career as one of the best in Hardrocker history. He finished the 2018 season with a record-setting 293-of-461 attempts for 3,576 yards and 32 TD passes for 63.6 percent (all are school season records). He averaged 325.1 yards per game, which led the NCAA Division II. He also had 10 rushing touchdowns and carried the ball 129 times for 340 yards. The Rapid City native left Mines with 17 school records and led the conference in passing yards, passing attempts and completions, and yards per game.
Manley led Hardrockers with 92 catches for 1,223 yards and 13 TD catches (also had one rushing touchdown). He averaged 13.3 yards per catch and 111.2 yards per game. Manley set Hardrocker records in passes caught in a game (14 twice); catches in a season; receiving yards in a season; touchdown catches in a season and touchdown catches in a career (21).
“Jake and Isaiah have set the gold standard for excellence on the field, and have done just as much to elevate the program with their work in the classroom and community as leaders of the Hardrocker football program,” Tinker added.