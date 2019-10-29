VERMILLION — Rapid City Central graduate Maddison Sullivan's early second-half goal pushed South Dakota to a 1-1 double-overtime draw against South Dakota State Sunday afternoon in a Showdown Series contest at the First Bank and Trust Complex.
The Coyotes (7-9-1, 2-3-1 Summit) broke through the formidable Jackrabbit (14-3-1, 6-0-1 Summit) defense that had not allowed a goal since Sept. 6, a span of 12 consecutive shutouts and 1,155 minutes without conceding. Sullivan's goal past Maggie Smither marked just the fifth time this season that South Dakota State had surrendered a goal.
South Dakota State took an early lead midway through the first half as Leah Manuleleua found Maya Hansen on the right side of the attacking third; Hansen then cut past South Dakota defenders in the box and booted her seventh goal of the season to the top-left corner of the net in the 20th minute.
After heading into the locker room down one goal, the Coyotes responded quickly after the second half began. Sullivan broke free from two Jackrabbit defenders and glided her way into the box before putting the ball just out of Smither's reach for the equalizer at the 46:44 mark. The score was the sixth of Sullivan's career and third of the season.
In the first overtime, South Dakota had an opportunity to strike, as Sullivan found Alexis Mitchell at the top of the box in the 94th minute, but Mitchell put the ball just over the net in the best chance for either side in the first 10-minute period.
Christian Laettner in town for Sacred Hoops camp
Sacred Hoops Basketball is bringing NBA All-Star, 2 X NCAA Champion, and 1992 Dream Team gold medalist Christian Laettner to Rapid City to put on a full scale basketball Workout/Camp open to all West River athletes.
The camp is set for Sunday, Nov. 10 at Rapid City Central High School.
Time and sessions include:
Session 1, boys and girls grades 2-4 — 1-2 p.m.
Session 2, boys and girls grades 5-8 — 2-3:30 p.m.
Session 3, boys and girls grades 9-12 — 3:30-5:30 p.m.
To register: www.sacredhoopsbasketball.com/rapidcitycamps
Bader Young named to Valley City State hall of Fame
Rapid City resident Donna (Bader) Young was inducted into the Valley City State University (N.D.) Viking Hall of Fame on Sept. 27. Young starred as a gymnast at VCSU from 1979-83. She was also a member of two teams that were inducted into the Viking Hall of Fame this year as well.
Bader won two individual state championships and competed at the NAIA National Meet three times during her gymnastics career at Valley City State. Bader helped the Vikings to sixth-place team finishes at nationals in 1981 and 1982 — the first two times the program had qualified for nationals – and then qualified to compete in the NAIA individual all-around during her senior season in 1983. Bader's best individual national finish came in 1982 when she placed 10th in balance beam. As a senior in 1983, Bader won state titles in both the balance beam and uneven bars. She was named Team Most Valuable in both 1982 and 1983.
Hardrocker soccer has six on RMAC honor roll
The South Dakota School of Mines men's soccer team landed six members on the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference All-Academic list that was announced Tuesday.
The six members of the Hardrockers that receive the honor are: Bradley Day, Sterling McKenzie, Owen Winger, Justin Barkow, Drew Urben and Brennan Lamoreaux.
"It amazes me how resilient our scholar-athletes are," said Hardrocker coach Ryan Thompson. "All the time and effort these individuals put through: practice, travel, competing in games week in and week out — and then still excel in the classroom — impressive."
The major award winner and First Team All-Academic 2018 members, were voted on by the conference's sports information directors. To be eligible for consideration, a student-athlete must carry a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (GPA) and must have been an active student at the institution for at least two consecutive semesters. All student-athletes that meet those requirements, but were not voted First Team automatically qualify for Honor Roll.