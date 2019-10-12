All Times Mountain
College Women's Soccer Time
Black Hills St. at NM Highlands 11 a.m.
College Men's Soccer Time
SD Mines at Westminster Noon.
Pro Hockey Time
Rapid City at Tulsa 3 p.m.
