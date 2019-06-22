All Times Mountain
American Legion Baseball Time
Big Stick Tournament (Fitzgerald Stadium)
Billings vs. Gallatin Valley 8 a.m.
Cody vs. Callatin Valley 10:30 a.m.
Post 22 Bullets vs. Harrisburg 2 1 p.m.
Post 320 Shooters vs. Premier West 6 p.m.
Post 22 Expos vs. Post 320 Shooters 8 p.m.
Goldsmith Gallery Tournament (Billings)
Post 320 Stars vs. tbd.
Sturgis Rally Tournament
Sturgis vs. tbd. 3:30 p.m.
Dooley Oil Classic (Laramie)
Cheyenne Post 6 Hawks vs. Spearfish 11 a.m.
Expedition League
Badlands at Spearfish 3:35 p.m.