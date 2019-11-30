All Times Mountain
Auto Racing TV Time
Formula One
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ESPN2 6:05 p.m.
Men's College Basketball TV Time
Cal Poly at Iowa BTN 3 p.m.
La Salle at Villanova FS1 4:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota BTN 5 p.m.
ESPN Orlando Invitational
7th place; Texas A&M vs. Fairfield ESPNU 8:30 a.m.
Championship: Maryland vs. Marquette ESPNU 11 a.m.
5th place: Temple vs. Davidson ESPN2 2 p.m.
3rd place: Harvard vs. USC ESPN2 4:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Wooden Legacy
3rd place: Long Beach State vs. Pennsylvania ESPN2 11:30 a.m.
5th place: Charleston vs. UCF ESPNU 2 p.m.
7th place: Providence vs. Pepperdine ESPNU 4:30 p.m.
Championship: Wake Forest vs. Arizona ESPN 7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball TV Time
Air Force at Tennessee SEC Noon.
Austin Peay at Kentucky SEC 2 p.m.
NFL TV Time
Cleveland at Pittsburgh CBS 11 a.m.
Green Bay at NY Giants FOX 11 a.m.
LA Chargers at Denver CBS 2:25 p.m.
New England at Houston NBC 6:20 p.m.