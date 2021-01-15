Sunday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL;TV;Time
Tulsa at Rapid City;4:05 p.m.
Cody O’Neill is a big, strapping young man used to mixing it up in the trenches as a football player and now as an assistant coach for South D…
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies and reliever Archie Bradley have agreed on a $6 million, one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies avoided arbitration with left-hander Kyle Freeland and five other players Friday as the team tries to get back on track after missing the playoffs the past two seasons.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pirates avoided arbitration with right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove and eight others on Friday as the club tries to bounce back after finishing with the worst record in the majors in 2020.
DETROIT (AP) — Right-hander Michael Fulmer and the Detroit Tigers agreed Tuesday to a $3.1 million, one-year contract that avoided arbitration.
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $4,575,000, one-year deal with third baseman Rafael Devers that avoided salary arbitration..
ATLANTA (AP) — The Braves agreed Friday to one-year deals with left-handers Max Fried and A.J. Minter but have exchanged salary arbitration figures with right-hander Mike Soroka and shortstop Dansby Swanson.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Left-hander Alex Wood agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.
