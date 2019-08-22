The PRCA’s Xtreme Broncs Tour Finals and the Central States Fair were a perfect match.
The sport of saddle bronc is South Dakota’s state sport — no state has produced more world champion saddle bronc riders — and the annual late August extravaganza that is the Central States Fair attracts thousands of people to Rapid City, many of whom are rodeo fans.
“South Dakota has produced great saddle bronc riders for years, starting with Casey Tibbs,” PRCA CEO George Taylor said at the time of the announcement that the inaugural Xtreme Broncs Finals would be held in Rapid City. “It seems fitting for South Dakota to host the finals of this great event.”
On Thursday night the Xtreme Broncs Tour culminated the 2019 season right back where it all began as the first event of the year was held at Rodeo Rapid City in January.
The near capacity crowd wasn’t disappointed as 24 of the very best professional saddle bronc riders in the world were out in a long round with the top eight returning for the championship short round.
When the dust cleared, reigning World Champion Wade Sundell (Boxholm, Iowa) shared the winner's circle with Hillsdale, Wyoming, cowboy Brody Cress as the duo totaled 178-point aggregate totals on two head.
Ryder Wright (Milford, Utah) garnered third-place money (174.5/2), Hereford, South Dakota’s J.J. Elshere earned the fourth spot (173.5/2) and Colt Gordon (Comanche, OK) rounded out the top five (173.0/2)
For 34-year-old Sundell, the win came at a most opportune time as the defending world champion bronc rider is currently on the bubble for a return trip to Las Vegas, holding the 15th and last spot in world standings.
Banged up at Cheyenne — a busted knee cap and broken foot — the win on Thursday night took some of the sting out of Sundell’s somewhat painful two-ride performance.
“Absolutely, winning here sure makes it feel better,” Sundell said of his big payday. “I drew a great horse (Burch Rodeo’s Lunatic From Hell, the PRCA’s bucking horse of the year) and you know you are going to win first when you get on him as long as you do your part. This event is something we’ve always kind of wanted to do and we finally got it going and I think it’s going to work our pretty good.”
Cress continued what has been a banner summer for the 23-year-old, two-time NFR qualifier. In July, Cress won the gold buckle at Cheyenne. He also suffered a broken ankle earlier in the year.
“I’m just started to getting back to where I was after breaking my ankle,” Cress said. “My start this year was really inconsistent, but I finally got things sorted out and my mind set right and I’m just going all out. I know if I’m going to make the finals, I’m going have to go out at every horse whether it gets me bucked off or not. It’s been working here lately, and I’m going to keep going.”
Elshere, currently 16th and one spot out of a possible fifth trip to the NFR, put together two solid rides and gave himself a shot to move into the top-15 with his fourth place money.
“I’m happy with that. I had two really good horses and I stayed on them both and I figure anytime I do that I’m pretty tickled anymore,” said the 39-year-old Hereford area rancher. “This was a fantastic show I thought, with a lot of great horses and a lot of great riders. And to have it in Rapid City was special. We’ve had bronc matches around here for years and they are making it a big deal now with this and that’s awesome.”
With a chance to earn his first trip to the National Finals Rodeo since 2010, Elshere’s September, the last month of the 2019 PRCA season, will see lots of trips aboard bucking horses.
“Yeah, it’s looking like it,” Elshere said with a wry smile. “Though if I had knocked off this one, it would have made it a lot easier.
Excellent weather, a huge crowd, and a night of outstanding saddle bronc riding left Central States Fair General Manger Ron Jeffries very pleased.
“Rapid City has never seen a rodeo of this magnitude,” Jeffries said. “And to bring this championship here tonight, to the state that raises more saddle bronc champions than any where else is absolutely one of the most amazing things that has been done in the history of rodeo in South Dakota.”
The Range Days Rodeo continues tonight with the second performance of the PRCA rodeo (7 p.m.).