Sutton's career day helps Broncos beat woeful Jaguars 23-13

Surtain’s pick was the second of the day and fifth of the season for No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence capped an 83-yard drive to open the game with a 25-yard pass to Marvin Jones. But Jacksonville did little right the rest of the afternoon.

Jamal Agnew returned a kickoff 102 yards late in the game, but then promptly got flagged for delay of game on the ensuing kickoff.

Jacksonville's home opener wasn't as much of a debacle as its season opener a week early, but it wasn't a whole lot better, either.

SHORT-LIVED REUNION

Bradley Chubb’s return from an ankle injury was short-lived. Denver’s standout linebacker left in the second quarter after aggravating the injury. Chubb looked noticeably upset as he walked off the field to the injury tent and then the locker room. He was ruled out a short time later.

Chubb and star Von Miller, one of the NFL’s most dominant pass-rushing duos, were on the field together for the first time in nearly two years. They last did that on Sept. 29, 2019, against the Jaguars. Chubb missed the rest of that season because of a left knee injury, and Miller sat out all of 2020 after dislodging a tendon in his left ankle in practice.