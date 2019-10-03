Steven Svendsen knows all about Rapid City Stevens versus Rapid City Central on the football field.
Only tonight when the two longtime city rivals meet at O'Harra Stadium, Svendsen will be wearing blue instead of red.
The former Central head coach (1999-2007), Svendsen is now in his first year at Stevens, and the two teams will battle it out tonight on Dunham Field, with kickoff set for 6 p.m.
"I'm excited about this opportunity Friday night, watching the community come together," Svendsen said. "It will be a great atmosphere. I'm looking forward to it."
Svendsen calls it a game of excitement and intensity.
"You can throw out the records, it doesn't matter who has so many wins or who has so many losses. This is a game where you better be ready to play, anything can happen," he said.
Central coach Erik Iverson was the freshman offensive coordinator under Svendsen, and he fondly remembers those days.
"It's kind of like going against a favorite uncle," Iverson said with a laugh. "I coached under him as an assistant and I have all of the respect in the world for Coach Svendsen. I know he is going to turn that program around. He has started that process with a couple of wins already. He's just a great man, a great leader."
Iverson said it will be strange to see him on the other sideline, but once the game starts, just like the players on the field, it's just another game.
"It was a good experience for me (coaching under Svendsen)," Iverson said. "He had a lot of latitude for what we could run. He encouraged creativity. It was a good coaching environment and I grew underneath him, as well as I think anybody who coaches underneath him. He's a good man.
Central versus Stevens, Iverson said, is the game both teams build towards each season.
"For 51 weeks out of the year, we kind of root for those guys," he said. "But for one week we try to beat the snot out of them. It's the same way for them. We expect their A game and they should expect ours as well."
Svendsen said that he also has respect for Iverson for what he is doing at Central.
"Coach Iverson is a very good coach," Svendsen said. "He does a good job of getting their kids ready and scheming. He has good knowledge about the game of football."
For the Cobblers and a hard luck 0-5 start to the season, not only is it Stevens-Central week, but it is their homecoming. More importantly on the field, Iverson said, they are excited because for the first time since the first drive of the season, they basically have everybody back from injuries.
Liam Porter was injured on the second possession against Harrisburg, while Aaron Iverson has been in and out with injuries. AJ Hettich has also been out of action, while Rob Weber has been dinged since Watertown and explosive running back Jeremy Weidmann has been slowed with an ankle injury since the opener.
"They're not all 100 percent, but they are going to be on the field at the same time again," Erik Iverson said. "We went down and scored on our first drive, and after that we had injuries. It seems like we've been a ship that is trying to plug holes here and there and stop leaking."
Iverson said their theme of the week has been control the controllables. A couple of wins here and there and they can move into the playoffs.
"We're just as capable of rattling off four in a row as we are losing five in a row," he said. "As long as we stay healthy and do what we set off to do at the beginning of the season. We might rattle off a few (wins) and make the playoffs and make some noise."
Against Stevens, Iverson said they will have to be ready for the Raiders speed and height on the outside, especially with their passing first game. Quarterback Colton Hartford has some reliable receivers in Bridger Nesbit, Michael Norman and Bransen Kuehl.
"We're going to have to be physical with their receivers and make tackles in the open field. We've been working on tackling all week. That is one of our weaknesses at the moment," he said. "We think we have a pretty solid game plan on how we to stop their passing game. It all comes down to tackling."
Svendsen said Iverson has implemented what he feels is the best system for them. He said they are going to have to be solid and disciplined, and take care of gap integrity on the defensive side of the ball.
"They are running a system that is unique and is a tough system to defend. We're going to have to be very disciplined on how we play," he said. "If you make one mistake on the defensive side, and that just opens what they do offensively."
Svendsen said last week's 37-34 win over Sioux Falls Washington in three overtimes was an obvious big game for the program. It was the first win over Washington in 17 seasons.
It was a game he said they needed to try to make a postseason run.
"Every game we play from here on out is us trying to make a playoff push," he said. "We have to be ready to play right away because we've kind of sat back and let things happen in the last few games. We've talked this whole week about starting fast this week, let's get ready to go, let's make something happen right away."
Health-wise, the Raiders, 2-3, are without linemen Cam Jackson and Wesley Folsom.
"Just have the next man up for the offensive and defensive line," he said.