A football coach who has coached one Heisman Trophy winner and one quarterback who went on to win a BCS national championship has been recommended to take over the reins at Rapid City Stevens, it was announced late Thursday afternoon.
And he’s also a former Rapid City Central head coach.
Steve Svendsen, who coached Central from 1999 to 2007, will take over from Scott Hagen, who coached the Raiders for six seasons through 2018. Stevens finished 1-8 in 2018.
Svendsen spent eight years at Central and had an 8-4 record in his final season, leading the Cobblers to the semifinals of the Class 11AA playoffs for the first time in school history. The solid season ended with a 41-34 loss at defending state champion Sioux Falls O'Gorman.
He had a career record of 30-54 at Central, including a 17-16 mark over his final three seasons.
A South Dakota native, Svendsen is entering his 34th year of coaching football this fall, 22 years as a head coach.
“Coach Svendsen brings vast football coaching experience and knowledge to the position,” Stevens activities director Jared Vasquez in a release. “He is committed to leading and mentoring students as an educator and coach. He has been an assistant coach at both the high school and college levels. He has been a high school head coach for a major portion of his coaching career.”
Svendsen’s experience includes coaching at both the collegiate level and the high school. Twenty-two of his thirty-four years has been as a head football coach.
Svendsen said he is anxious about returning to Rapid City and building the Stevens program.
"I look forward to coming back home and coaching in a school that has a great tradition of excellence in both academics and athletics,” he said. “I am excited to be a part of the Rapid City community where I have family and a lot of friends. I look forward to building new relationships with the students and staff at Rapid City Stevens. I am excited about this endeavor.”
Svendsen started his coaching career at Aberdeen Central High School as an assistant football coach from 1985 to 1987.
He then coached at the University of Houston during the time of the “Run-N-Shoot’ era from 1988 to 1992 under Jack Pardee and John Jenkins. Andre Ware was the Heisman Trophy winner during his time there.
After being at the University of Houston, he went back to South Dakota to become the head football coach at Aberdeen Central from 1992 to 1997. Under his tenure, he led the Golden Eagles to the quarterfinals in 1995, 1997 and to the semifinals in 1996.
From 1993-1995, he coached Josh Heupel, who was an eventual national championship quarterback for the University of Oklahoma in 2000, and is the current head coach at the University of Central Florida. He was selected as the Region 1 Coach of the Year in 1995. In 1998, He went back to the college ranks and coached the quarterbacks at Northern State University for one year.
He was honored with South Dakota’s GDC Coach of the Year in 2007 and South Dakota’s Region 3 Coach of the Year. From Central, Svendsen went to Magnolia, Texas to become their offensive coordinator in 2007 and stayed until 2010. He left Magnolia to become Watertown’s head coach in 2012 and led the Arrows to a berth in the state championship game in 2013. Svendsen came back to Texas and was with Oak Ridge High School before becoming the head football coach and athletic director at Caney Creek High School in 2014.
Svendsen and Stevens are working together to coordinate a meet and greet, as well as a parent meeting, with a target time of late April or early May.