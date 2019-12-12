First-year Rapid City Stevens girls' basketball coach Travis Swartz said balance has been a key in his first head coaching position.
For him, and for the team.
"There's been a lot of change as far as being a first-year head coach, trying to find that balance of putting too much in and not learning everything or finding a few things and be really good at those few things going into this first weekend," he said Wednesday as the Raiders get ready for their season openers at Brandon Valley and Yankton this weekend. "We have to try to get that implementation of everything we kind of need a little of."
Change is natural for new coaches, although Swartz is no stranger to the program as an assistant under previous head coach Michael Brooks.
The first day of practice was a prime example, he said, just the names of drills that he had in his head of what they were called. The players had a different idea.
"There were a couple of hiccups last week," he said. "Once we established those expectations and what practice needed to look like, our veteran kids stepped up and have really a nice job of leading."
What Swartz has going for him his first time out is the third-ranked Raiders have a veteran squad back this season. He said his veteran players have stepped up to be good leaders for the team.
"We only have two seniors, but at the same time I think eight of our top kids are back from last year," Swartz said. "There isn't a whole lot of change as far as how to work hard. At least you have those kids that know what this gym is supposed to be like, what a varsity gym is supposed to be like."
Leading the way is two-time all-stater, senior Kyah Watson.
"I just know that if you tell her to do something, she's going to do it," Swartz said. "It's fun to get to be her head coach ow, and pulling off to the side and reminding her that she has to be the hardest working kid. She's not a very vocal leader, but people look up to her, and if she goes hard all of the time, everybody else will follow suit."
Watson, who will play next season at South Dakota, said they have been adapting well to things so far this season.
"We're comfortable with our coach," Watson said. "He knows our individual strengths and how we work as a team, what we can do in practice."
Watson said had work is always the key for the Raiders as they look to challenge once again.
"We just want to get better in practice every day and work really hard and push each other, making sure we are executing in practice," she said.
Senior Grace Martin is back after a little surgery, a meniscus tear, while junior Kenadi Rising and sophomore Bailee Sobczak also return as starters.
Swartz also said that junior transfer Grace Ellis (Eden Prairie, Minn.) has filled a need he said they haven't had, which is a vocal leader.
As far as their identity, Swartz said he doesn't want to think they are any different than in the past couple of years.
"Coach Brooks came in three years ago and played defense, that all-out deny pressure, back-side rotation stuff," he said. "We kept that all the same. We have athletic, long kids that we want to put pressure on the opponents offense, for sure."
Stevens has another top opener with defending state champs Brandon Valley and a good Yankton team.
You have free articles remaining.
"The girls are itching to play, they get sick of beating on each other, to see where we are at. I don't know," Swartz said said. "If what we got in is good enough, it will be a fun weekend because we open up with two really good teams."
Raider boys looking to put things together in the long run
Rapid City Stevens coach Chris Stoebner knows the high school basketball season is a marathon, not a sprint. So far he said it has been a process the first week and a half.
"To be honest, the first week has been a lot of teaching for us," Stoebner said. "We have a group where, yeah, we have a few guys back, but we have guys new to the program, we have guys new to the varsity level, and guys still trying to get acclimated to basketball season. And we have a couple of injuries to probable starters who won't be back until after Christmas."
The Raiders open on the road Friday and Saturday at Brandon Valley and Yankton.
What helps, Stoebner said, is that seniors, point guard Daniel Vigoren and 6-foot-8 post Mason Steele are healthy.
"They are going to have to take on more of a load this year, especially early on with some experience out. We're going to be asking things out of kids that don't have experience on the varsity level," he said.
Vigoren said this is a special group, one that has played together since they were younger.
"I feel like it is going to be a different year and we need to get one," he said. "I feel like this group will be it. I feel it will take hard work. We need to get in the gym and get up shots and make all of the shots that we take, and be the better team on top."
Senior Colton Hartford will start and got major minutes last year. Senior Blake Weaver is one of the injured players, and Stoebner said he may be their best all-around offensive player.
"We have some athletes. In my five years, we might be as long and athletic as we have ever been," Stoebner said. "We can put four or five guys over 6-4 on the court at one time. We're going to have to take advantage of that, take advantage of our athleticism."
Stoebner said that senior Bridger Nesbit and junior Branson Kuehl are Division I athletes in other sports, so they need to get the most out of them, even though maybe basketball is not their best sport.
Off the bench will be junior Drew Scherbenske, sophomore transfer Terrance Eastman and Ben Goldy, a 6-9 sophomore.
Senior Alex Bilbruck, a 6-7 transfer from Hot Springs, is also out of action until after Christmas and Stoebner said he could be a probable starter as well.
Stoebner said a key this weekend will be a good test for the team with Brandon Valley and Yankton.
"We don't start off ever with what you would call games to break into the season, whether it is Sioux Falls teams or Yankton and Brandon," he said. "We're going to get thrown to the fire. We want to go compete, and at the end of the day see what we need to work on, which I assume is quite a few things. The kids are competitors and they will get after it. Once that ball is tipped up, they will be ready to go."
Vigoren said it will be a good weekend for the Raiders.
"We'll see where we are at and what we need to work on," he said. "It will not define our season, but it will be good to see where we are at."