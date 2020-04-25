Swartz won't apply for permanent head coach position at Stevens

Jared Vasquez, Rapid City Stevens Activities Director, announced today that the Stevens High School head girls’ basketball position will be posted as soon as possible. Travis Swartz will begin the process for the opportunity to continue with the program in an assistant coach role.
“Travis stepped up and did an admirable job in this temporary role," said activity director Jared Vasquez. "We respect Travis' decision and we want to thank Travis for taking on the challenge of being a head coach and for his desire to reapply for an assistant coach position."
"I am happy and proud of what our team and our staff were able to accomplish this past season," Swartz said. "After much reflection and thought, I realize being a head coach is not the position I want to continue doing. I am excited about using what I have learned from this past year. I look forward to the opportunity to be considered for an assistant position and to support someone who is motivated and committed to continuing moving the Raider program forward."
In his only year at the helm, Swartz led the Raiders to a 20-1 record in a season that ended before the state tournament could be played. He was named Region Coach of the Year by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association.
Stevens High School will begin the process to post, search, and interview for a new head coach immediately. The assistant position will also be posted in the near future.
“Stevens High School will be searching for a candidate that understands that the primary role of a head coach is being a positive role model for students,” Vasquez said. "We will be looking for a head coach that develops trust through building positive and professional relationships, has the vision and skill set to lead the program and develop student-athletes from all levels (9-12) and a head coach that can sustain the girls basketball program’s success."
