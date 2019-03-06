Sylvan Lake Hike and Escape to the Park upcoming
The Sylvan Lake Snowshoe Hike is Saturday at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is required for this hike. Call the Park Office at (605) 255-4515 to register.
This hike will meet at the Sylvan Lake General Store and walk up the Needles Highway to the Needles Eye. This will be a moderate hike and participants should dress for the weather and activity level. The trail may be icy in certain areas depending on weather conditions and is not recommended for young children. Hikes will depart from the parking lot of Sylvan Lake General Store (SD 87 east of the junction with SD 89).
The next Escape to the Park program will meet at the Visitor Center at 1 p.m. on March 16. Lloyd Marsden will share some of his family history of homesteading in the area that is now Custer State Park and operating one of the first commercial sawmills in the Black Hills.
A park entrance license is required to enter the park and can be purchased at the Park Office from 8 am to 4:30 p.m. during the week, or at the Visitor Center. The Visitor Center, located at the intersection of Hwy 16A and Wildlife Loop Road, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information check the Custer State Park Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CusterStatePark/ or contact the Park Office at (605) 255-4515.
Remove fish houses by Sunday
Earlier, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) extended the timeline for when anglers must remove their fish houses from South Dakota lakes. That deadline is now Sunday.
While snow cover has made access to lakes difficult that snow will make removal of fish houses even more difficult when it melts and pools on lakes.
Anglers need to use caution when traveling on the ice.
GFP Live Trap Giveaway has closed
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks has closed registration for the Live Trap Giveaway Program.
The cap was set at 5,500 registrations.
The interest was and remains high in this effort, which is a very exciting moment for our state and the next generation. It ultimately means that we will continue to keep the tradition of trapping and the outdoor heritage strong for the future.
GFP proposes Mickelson Trail and park entrance exemptions
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission proposed several rule changes related to entrance and use fees that would expand opportunities in state parks across the state.
The Commission proposed exempting the Mickelson Trail pass requirement for past and present military personnel along with their family and guests if participating in an approved military group event held on the trail. It would include South Dakota military veterans, members of the South Dakota National Guard and military reserve units, patients of veterans’ hospitals in South Dakota and family members and guests attending the event. Event organizers would need to complete an online special event application before the event.
The change would officially include the Mickelson Trail in a rule that provides the same benefits in all other state park areas, which was implemented three years ago.
The proposal would also eliminate a $15 late fee on the Mickelson Trail, which could be charged if a user was on the trail without current pass. With the late fee eliminated, users would be required to immediately purchase either a daily or annual trail pass at regular cost.
The Commission also proposed exempting any enrolled Crow Creek tribal member and their family from the park entrance license requirement at West Bend Recreation Area.
Another proposal would set the expiration of a daily park entrance license at 11 p.m. year-round. This would extend use hours and replace the 9 p.m. expiration currently in place during the parks’ shoulder season (October through April).