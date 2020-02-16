Team LeBron wins All-Star Game 157-155 in revamped format

The finish was frantic, and then some. James tried a layup that would have put his team one point away — it was blocked by Antetokounmpo, called a goaltend at first but ruled a clean block after review. Team LeBron controlled the resulting jump ball and James tried a 40-footer to end it but missed.

Harden had a chance to win it, and his 3-pointer went in — but it was waved off by Kyle Lowry taking a charge against the NBA's scoring leader. James got a dunk to make it 156-153, and Embiid made two free throws to cut Team LeBron's lead to one.

But Davis was fouled on the next trip, got the free throw to win it, and that was that.

"I told my team I was going to miss the first one to put a little more pressure on myself here at home," Davis said.

James' team wore blue jerseys, all with the No. 2 for Gianna Bryant. Antetokounmpo's team wore red, every player wearing No. 24 on the back for Kobe Bryant. And on their right shoulders was a black circular patch with nine stars, one for each victim of the helicopter crash that took the lives of Bryant, his daughter and their seven friends on Jan. 26.

"His presence was felt," James said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}