Team South Dakota finishes 15th at NHSFR

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The curtain dropped on the 2020 National High School Finals Rodeo in Guthrie, Oklahoma, on Thursday.

With it, what had been high expectations for Team South Dakota, as the team finished 15th overall off a 12th place finish on the boys side and a 26th place ranking by the girls squad. In 2019, Team South Dakota finished ninth overall (boys seventh, girls 20th).

“It was a weird year all the way around,” said Dale Christensen, South Dakota National Team Director. “We went in with high expectations and it just didn’t work out. You can’t blame it on anything, but I’ve never seen it in this big a spectrum where all of our kids struggled somewhat. But there’s nothing you can do but go practice and learn from it.”

One of the few bright spots for the South Dakota youngster quite fittingly came in saddle bronc, an event in which South Dakota cowboys have traditionally excelled.

Malcom Heathershaw, a Wall High School rising junior, placed fourth overall and Teigan Clark (Meadow, Sunshine Bible Academy) won the short round with an 80-point ride to move into the seventh spot overall.