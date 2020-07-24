Team South Dakota finishes 15th at NHSFR

The curtain dropped on the 2020 National High School Finals Rodeo in Guthrie, Oklahoma, on Thursday.
With it, what had been high expectations for Team South Dakota, as the team finished 15th overall off a 12th place finish on the boys side and a 26th place ranking by the girls squad. In 2019, Team South Dakota finished ninth overall (boys seventh, girls 20th).
“It was a weird year all the way around,” said Dale Christensen, South Dakota National Team Director. “We went in with high expectations and it just didn’t work out. You can’t blame it on anything, but I’ve never seen it in this big a spectrum where all of our kids struggled somewhat. But there’s nothing you can do but go practice and learn from it.”
One of the few bright spots for the South Dakota youngster quite fittingly came in saddle bronc, an event in which South Dakota cowboys have traditionally excelled.
Malcom Heathershaw, a Wall High School rising junior, placed fourth overall and Teigan Clark (Meadow, Sunshine Bible Academy) won the short round with an 80-point ride to move into the seventh spot overall.
“Malcom was solid throughout the week,” Christensen said. “He could have used a little more horsepower there a couple of times, but he rode well and was consistent throughout. And Teigan was pretty excited about that horse he drew. Cody DeMoss (a 13-time NFR qualifier) was 84 on that horse awhile back and he was 80, so overall, it was pretty good for high school kids.”
In addition to Heathershaw and Clark, five other South Dakota competitors qualified for the championship short go (top 15 and ties in each event) in the rodeo competition: Colton Shelly (Nisland, bareback, 15th overall), Trey Fuller (Faith, boys cutting, 15th), Sawyer Gilbert (Buffalo, breakaway roping, 15th), Riley Shippy (Colome, bull riding, 10th), Acelyn Brink (Newell, goat tying, 16th).
Jenna Kruger (Pierre) also made a short go appearance placing 12th overall in the light rifle shooting competition.
The five rodeo qualifiers came into the short go needing a quick time or big number to move up the leaderboard. With that, each attempted to stretch the envelope in their final run, a factor that contributed to less than desired performances.
“They had to be fast to make it work and like Sawyer Gilbert — no time in the breakaway roping short go. They were going for the win, and hats off to them for that,” Christensen said.
That, coupled with some of the highest quality competition the National Finals may have seen said Christensen, contributed to the lower rankings as well.
“There was some tough competition for sure,” Christensen said. “This was probably the best short round I’ve ever seen anywhere. There is usually a different level in the short round, but this stood out as an amazing performance.”
Originally scheduled to be held in Lincoln, Nebraska, and moved to Guthrie on short notice due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 event could have been a hastily arranged, poorly conducted affair.
Not so, said Christensen.
“I’ll put this one up against any of them I’ve seen,” said the veteran National Director. “It was probably one of the best finals we’ve ever had as far as rodeo goes. Usually we prepare it in four or five years to go somewhere. We did this in four months. The setup was in three days rather than in three weeks. And the result was as good a show as you will see anywhere in the world.”
The 2021 National High School Finals Rodeo is scheduled July 18-24 in Lincoln.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!