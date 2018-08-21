26th Annual Rushmore Bowl Ticket Blitz set
The Rushmore Bowl’s Annual Student Ticket Blitz Night will be Aug. 29 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Activities participants will canvas the community door to door with an opportunity for supporters and fans of the Central Cobblers and Stevens Raiders to purchase bowl game tickets with all proceeds going to back to the activities programs at each school.
The 26th Annual Rushmore Bowl, sponsored by Midco, will be held Sept.7th with Rapid City Stevens taking on Watertown at 5 p.m., followed by Rapic City Central vs. Sturgis at approximately 8 p.m.
Raffle tickets and food will be available for purchase during the game and the game ticket, which is $10 for adults and $5 for students also includes game-day entertainment such as the marching bands, dance teams and the joint choir performance.
The Rushmore Bowl funds more than 120 activities within the Rapid City Public High Schools, and last year gave over $61,000 to the Central and Stevens Booster Clubs for dispersion. In its 25 years, this joint community effort and the sponsor, Midco, have given over $1.3 million dollars for local students.
Annual Mike Coley/Bob Ellwanger tourney set
The 1th annual Mike Coley/Bob Ellwanger Memorial Baseball Tournament will be played over the Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1-3.
Nine teams are entered this year, five 58-plus age and four 48-plus age. Teams will be from Denver, Sioux Falls, Custer and Rapid City. Games will be seven innings and start at 9 a.m. each day. Only wood bats are allowed.
Games will be played at Pete Lien Field, Fitzgerald Stadium and McKeague Field.
The tournament honors the memory of Mike Coley, who died 11 years ago and the memory of Bob Ellwanger, who passed away this past June 28. There is no admission and concessions will open to fans.
Foley named Chadron State cross country coach
Scott Foley has been named Chadron State College head cross country and assistant track and field coach.
Foley, who was a standout cross country and distance runner at Cheyenne Central, Wyoming High School, also competed in those sports at Boise State in Idaho, graduating in 2012.
Foley, 29, replaces Brian Medigovich, who after being at Chadron State the past five years, resigned last week to become the assistant cross country and track and field coach at Adams State, his alma mater.
During the past three years, Foley has helped coach cross country and track at Black Hills State.
City Parks & Rec publishes fall program guide
The 2018 Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department's Fall Program Guide is now available to the public online. The Guide details information on fall sports leagues, programs, classes and special events scheduled at the Roosevelt Ice Arena, the Roosevelt Park Swim Center and various recreation facilities in the community.
The public can register online for leagues and classes at www.rcparksandrec.org .
Registration for fall swim lessons begins this Saturday with in-house registrations beginning at 8 a.m. and online registrations beginning at 10 a.m. Phone registrations begin Monday.
The Learn to Skate and Learn to Play Hockey programs will begin September 8 with registrations for both programs now open.
Interest in the City's Youth Flag Football program is extremely high this year and the registration deadline is September 8.
The Fall Program Guide also includes important information on adult dodgeball and winter volleyball leagues; public skate and swim times; skill trainings, classes and special events and programs.
For more information, check out the Guide on the Parks and Recreation Department page on the City's website at www.rcgov.org or call the Department at 394-4168.