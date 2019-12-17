Like most young assistant coaches, Josh Breske was looking for the right time to take that step forward and run his own program.
The right time came at the right place, he believes, as he is returning home as the new head football coach at Black Hills State University. Breske, and his wife, Alana (basketball), are former Yellow Jacket athletes (2006-2009). Breske was a NAIA All-American offensive lineman for BHSU.
"This is home for us. Even after college we would come back in the summer and spend time. Alana working basketball camps, me working football camps. Her family has a house in the Hills," Breske said Tuesday at The Joy Center before he was introduced to Yellow Jacket fans. "This is coming back home for us. This is a dream come true, honestly."
Breske, a Pierre native, said the process was fairly slow, although he had been having some conversations with director of athletics Jhett Albers through the years. The timing just never seemed to be right.
"Kudos to the coach I had been with in the last six years, Jed Stugart, he provided a really comfortable work atmosphere and he really cared about families," he said. "I was not in hurry to leave his side, but when this job came open, I just knew it was the right time. Let's put our name in the hat, let's go aggressively after this job. It's the right opportunity at the right time."
Breske admits that this is a little nontraditional path for a position coach (offensive line coach at Lindenwood University) to make a jump. But he believes he can handle that jump to head coach.
"People will say, 'Hey, Josh doesn't have offensive or defensive coordinator experience, how does he even qualify for a job like this?'" he said. "But I would say to some of those people that I have been a recruiting coordinator, I've been doing that the last three years. If you don't recruit, you can't coordinate an offense or a defense. I got my feet wet in a coordinator role that way.
"I'm just excited to be in charge and do things my way. I've learned a lot of really good things from the coaches I have been around. But putting your personal touch on things, I think it is definitely important."
Breske said he is a big John Wooden fan (former UCLA men's basketball Hall of Fame coach). Meeting his players through the interview process and then as a team Monday, he said it continues to be more apparent to him that they need to work on the little things.
"We have to be great at all of the little things that don't require talent," he said. "That's what we are going to challenge our kids in this off-season. Can we be great on showing up on time? Can we be great at staying behind the line at workout? I truly believe it is the little things that teach winning habits. Now we can see the byproduct of winning down the road. That is going to be our motto, being great at the things that don't require talent."
As is the case for all new coaches, especially first-year head coaches, many often hit the ground running when they first arrive in town. Breske said he hasn't stopped running in the short time back in Spearfish.
He said he is reaching a lot of help.
"The big thing here, and I truly believe it is one of the reasons I was really excited about the job, is when I was here for my interview, I realized how strong of an athletic administration that we really have," he said. "We have people like Thayer Trenhaile (assistant athletics director/external), Jade Temple (assistant athletics director/compliance) and Jhett Albers (director of athletics). These people are here to serve student athletes and they have the best heart for serving, so I am not going to be alone at this thing.
"I'm going to put my staff together, I am going to be diligent about making sure I am vetting the right guys, giving consideration to all different things. Records are great, statistics are great. But really, the best thing I can ask in hiring a coach is, 'Why do you do this? Why do you coach? There are so many things out there to do, why did you choose this profession'?"
Breske said it is a tough week on campus because it is finals week, and he is not able to sit down and talk with every player before they leave for the holiday break. But he did sit down with one team leader, and he said they had a good conversation,
Breske told the player about his time at Lindenwood, a program that hadn't won more than three games since 2012 before he and Stugart arrived prior to the 2017 season.
Lindenwood went 4-7, 4-7 and 9-4, qualifying for the NCAA playoffs last month.
"It was a process, and it was painstaking. It was a change," Breske said. "Sometimes it is a cultural problem, sometimes a people problem, and sometimes it is a combination of both. This player sat down and we were discussing that. He said, 'I don't think we have a people problem, coach, we have real strong team.' He said almost in a protective manner, 'We have a strong nucleus, we just need some direction.' I'm excited about that."