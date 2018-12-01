Two Black Hills State University runners came away with All-America honors Saturday at the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships at a very muddy Bob O'Connor Golf Course at Shenely Park in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Senior Jonah Theisen and junior Nicole Allerdings both came away with the honors to pace the BHSU men and women respectively. As a team, the Yellow Jacket men finished in 16th place with 489 points, while the BH women were 17th with 485 points. There were 34 teams in each division.
Theisen, running in his third national meet, finished 14th overall out of 261 runners in a time of 32 minutes, 45.7 seconds in the 10K race. Allerdings paced the Black Hills State women in 32nd place in the 6K event in 23:32.7. She became the first All-American in BHSU women's history. The top 40 runners in each division earn All-American honors.
Grand Valley State won both team titles, with 89 points in the men's division and 41 in the women's competition.
Also for the BHSU men, Jake Iverson finished 111th (34:43.1), Jordan Theisen was 137th (35:04.2), Keith Osowski was 154th (35:16.8), Josh Davis was 161st (35:23.3), Austin Williamson was 169th (35:30.7) and Keegan Her Many Horses was 169th (36:54.6).
Also the Jacket women, Tori Moore placed 100th (24:24.1), Xiomara Robinson was 138th (24:47.3), Savannah Davis was 141st (24:50.3), Nichole Davis was 164th (25:13.6), Cailey Roth was 190th (25:35.8) and Abbie Frederick was 224th (26;14.1). There were 264 runners.
The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference was represented well, with Colorado Mines (99) second in the men's race, followed by Western State Colorado (119) and Adams State in fourth (175). Colorado Colorado Springs was 12th with 335 points and Colorado State-Pueblo was 17th with 490 points.
Marcelo Laguero of CSU-Pueblo won the men's 10k in 31:46.4 while Sarah Berger of Grand Valley state won the women's 6K in 22:07.7.
In the women's team race, the University of Mary, coached by former Black Hills State runner Dennis Newell, was second with 83 points, while Adams State was third with 90, Western State Colorado with 98 and Colorado Mines with 252.
Rapid City native and St. Thomas More graduate Luke Julian, running for Colorado Mines, just missed All-American honors as he finished 41st in 33:34.4.