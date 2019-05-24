Jonah Theisen of Black Hills State University earned All-America status as he finished second in the steeplechase Friday evening at the NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships in Kingsville, Texas.
Theisen stayed near the back of the pack for most of the race before moving up to third place with about a lap to run. As the runners came down the backstretch, the senior kicked past Wesley Kirui from Alaska Anchorage to cross the finish line in second place.
Theisen, who won the event as a freshman, finished in 8 minutes, 55.31 seconds, earning First Team All-America honor.
Leakey Kipkosgei of American International won the race, with Kirui taking third.
Theisen will be back in action to run in the 5k today, while Jordyn Huneke and Whitney Scott will both be in action in the women's pole vault.
The pole vault is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. (MST), while the 5,000 meters will start at 7:30 p.m.
Lamer earns top spot in NAIA heptathlon
You have free articles remaining.
Kamberlyn Lamer is going out a national champion.
With four second-place finishes, two of which came on Friday, the Dakota Wesleyan University senior finished atop the heptathlon standings with 5,065 points at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships in Gulf Shores, Ala. She is the first woman in program history to win the event.
Lamer, whose third appeal to participate in the event was approved by the NAIA's National Coordinating Committee on Tuesday, closed out the event with a second-place finish in the long jump (5.37 meters) and javelin (42.57) and a 13th-place finish in the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 36.95 seconds).
She held a 115-point lead coming into the day after finishing second in the 100-meter hurdles (14.5) and the high jump (1.61 meters) , third in the 200-meter dash (25.91) and fourth in the shot put (11.31 meters) on Thursday.
Morningside senior Aurora Arevalo finished second with 4,799 points, while William Woods junior Megan Van Harn came in third with 4,797. Dordt senior Joscelyn Wind finished fifth (4,712).
Lamer finished 17th in the open javelin throw (38.04) and tied for 18th in the open long jump (5.47).