Black Hills State University senior Jonah Theisen has been named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
During his four years at BHSU, Theisen performed well both athletically and academically. He graduated with a 3.89 GPA as a physical science and chemistry double major. He also was a six-time RMAC Academic First Team member and nine-time national meet competitor. He was the National Champion in the steeplechase in 2016, and recently took second at the national meet in the same event in 2019.
The Kenai, Alaska, native was recently voted to the 2018-19 Google Cloud Academic All-District Men's Track and Field and Cross Country Team as announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Theisen was a three-time All-American during the 2018-19 year. He placed 14th at the NCAA Division II National Cross Country Championships. During the indoor track and field season, he was a part of a distance medley relay team which raced at the NCAA Division II National Indoor Track and Field Championships, taking sixth place. He wrapped up his career at the outdoor national championship meet, earning the silver medal in the steeplechase.
BHSU's Carlee Johnston leads CFNR all-around
Carlee Johnston, a Black Hills State University senior from Wall is off to a strong start in the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.
After the first performance that was completed Tuesday night, Johnston leads the all-around and is second in barrel racing.
Johnston has compiled 165 points in the all-around, 15 points ahead of Mia Manzanares of McNeese State University.
Johnston is second in the barrel racing at 14.42 seconds after her first run, just behind Maddy Dickens of Tarleton State University at 14.39.
The second performance begins tonight, with the rodeo concluding Saturday night at the Casper Events Center.