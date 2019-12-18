St. Thomas More coach Dave Hollenbeck was worried before Tuesday’s Black Hills Conference matchup with Douglas. His Cavalier teams have traditionally struggled at Whitehead Auditorium, and his worries were spot-on.
The Patriots were within six points at the half and playing with energy. More gathered itself during halftime and opened the third quarter with a 19-5 run as the Cavaliers went home with a 72-45 victory in hand.
“We just don’t think we need to show up out here,” Hollenbeck lamented after the game. “Then we go against kids that play hard and shoot the pretty good and are well-coached. We knew they were going to give us a tough game.”
More built a 13-5 lead five minutes into the contest when Ryder Kirsch scored a put-back basket off a Connor Hollenbeck miss. Douglas tied the game at 18-all when Kyle Shields and Connor Sauvage hit 3-pointers on back-to-back trips down the floor.
Hollenbeck scored five points and Caden Casey hit a 3-pointer as STM outscored Douglas 8-2 over the final 2-1/2 minutes of the second quarter to head to halftime up 29-23.
“More was able to make that one run on us, but our boys were able to respond and get back into it, instead of letting them run away,” Douglas coach Travis Miller said. “Our defense was good and we were getting in front of Kirsch.”
The Cavaliers seemed to flip a switch at halftime as they played with better energy to open the third quarter.
Kirsch hit a 3 from the top of the key to open the second half. He then scored after he cut along the baseline and scored off a pass from Charlie Larson before he drove to the bucket and kicked a pass out to Michael Gylten, who stroked a 3-pointer from the left wing. Suddenly, a six-point Cavalier lead bounced to 14 points.
With a 37-23 lead in hand, More cranked up its defense, using its length to get into passing lanes. That pushed Douglas into lesser quality shots than the Patriots got in the first two quarters.
“More plays very good team defense,” Miller said. “They have two really long kids (Kirsch and Hollenbeck). It makes it hard to find gaps when they are that long.”
Defense sparked STM’s offense as the Cavaliers went on a 19-5 run and led 48-28 with 1-1/2 to go in the third quarter.
“We got out on the break pretty well and we got our hands on some loose balls,” Coach Hollenbeck said. “Mike Gylten hits a couple big shots in there. I was glad to see that. He needs to hit a shot for us every now and then.”
Douglas drew back within 13 points when Ryan Tompkins hit a jumper, but STM scored the final 14 points of the game to distance themselves from the Patriots over the final 4-1/2 minutes.
Hollenbeck finished with 21 points to lead More. Kirsch followed with 19 points and Casey had 14 for the Cavaliers (3-0, 1-0 BHC), who are idle until after Christmas break.
Kyle Shields tossed in 11 points to lead the Patriots (0-2, 0-1 BHC). Darrell Knight, a sophomore guard, came off the bench to score 10 points in the fourth quarter for Douglas, which hosts Pierre on Friday.