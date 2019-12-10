South Dakota School of Mines sophomore Dana Thomson has been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American Honorable Mention List, announced Tuesday from the AVCA headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky.
"This has been one of Dana's goals since the end of last season and I'm so happy to watch her achieve this goal," said Hardrocker women's volleyball head coach Lauren Torvi-Prochazka. "This is a huge milestone for a fantastic person and athlete, but also this program."
Thomson is a 6-foot-1-inch outside hitter from Fruita, Colorado, who finished the season leading the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in kills (459), kills per set (4.21), total points (494.5) and was third in points per set (4.54). She also had 1,290 attacks and a .231 hitting percentage. She was second on the team in digs (261) averaging 2.39 per set.
Thomson, who has also earned AVCA South Central All-Region Honorable Mention accolades, as well as RMAC Second Team honors, set a conference record for most kills all-time in a five-set match this season. She recorded 35 kills during a match on Oct. 25 vs. Fort Lewis College and was named RMAC Offensive Player of the Week for her efforts.
Nationally, Thomson finished the year ranked sixth in total kills, 10th in total attacks, 11th in attacks per set (11.83), and 12th in kills per set.
"This could not have been achieved without this teams successes this year against top opponents. This is a sign that we are heading in the right direction," Torvi-Prochazka said.
As a team, the Hardrockers finished the season with a 11-16 overall record and 7-11 RMAC mark — the best finish for the program since joining the league. Mines also got first-ever victories over Colorado School of Mines, MSU Denver, Lake Superior University and Adams State University.