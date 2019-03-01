The Pine Ridge boys' basketball team used a big run early in the game to score an 89-64 victory over Little Wound in one of the Region 7A SoDak 16 qualifying matchups in Pine Ridge on Friday evening.
The game was close early with the Mustangs taking an 18-16 lead into the latter part of the opening quarter. The Thorpes battled back in a big way as it went on a 12-0 run at the end of the first quarter and the opening minutes of the second quarter to take a 10-point lead.
From there, Pine Ridge would add to its lead as it went into the break with a 45-28 advantage.
Little Wound showed some fight in the third to cut the deficit to 61-50 heading into the final quarter.
The Thorpes took back the momentum in the fourth as it outscored the Mustangs 28-14 to put the game out of reach.
Pine Ridge finished the game with a balanced scoring attack, as well as a 39-23 advantage on the boards.
Joe O’Rourke led the way for the Thorpes with 20 points and nine rebounds, Halen Bad Bear chipped in with 19 points and Jesse Jensen finished with 18 points.
Charles Schrader of Pine Ridge added 11 point and eight boards, while Corey Brown finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Little Wound’s Tex Janis led all scorers with 34 points, Robert Martin II had 12 points and Riley Cross led the team in rebounds with nine.
The Thorpes (17-3) head into the SoDak 16 as the no. 4 seed and take on Bon Homme on Tuesday night in Chamberlain.
The Mustangs close out the season at 12-8.
In other Region 7A action, Winner earned its sport in the SoDak 16 with a narrow 62-57 win over Red Cloud.
The Warriors (16-5) will play Hot Springs in Rapid City on Tuesday, while the Crusaders finish the season at 15-7.
Region 6A
Braves and Tigers earn SoDak 16 bids
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte and Mobridge-Pollock punched their tickets to the Class A SoDak 16 with wins on Friday night.
The Braves picked up a close victory over Stanley County, 67-64, while the Tigers defeated Chamberlain, 43-41.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (16-3) will play Lennox in Huron on Monday, while Mobridge (12-10) takes on Sioux Falls Christian.
The Cubs close out the season at 10-11 and the Buffaloes finish at 9-11.
Region 8B
TIMBER LAKE 70, HARDING COUNTY 51: Timber Lake earned a berth to the SoDak 16 with a win over Harding County in a Region 8B matchup.
Trey Bollinger led the Panthers with 17 points, followed by Brayden PayPay with 15 points, Tucker Kraft with 12 points and Jackson Harrison with 11.
Camden Hett Paced the Ranchers with 21 points, Zack Anders added 15 points and Royale Elk Eagle finished with 13 points.
Timber Lake (17-2) will play Wolsey-Wessington in Stanley County on Tuesday, while Harding County finished the season at 12-9.
Lemmon won the other Region 8B qualifying matchup by outlasting Faith 60-51.
The Cowboys (18-4) will play Sully Buttes in Mobridge, while the Longhorns’ season ends at 14-8.
White River, Jones County advance in 7B
White River and Jones County won their individual Region 7B matchups on Friday night to advance to the SoDak 16.
The Tigers (19-2) cruised to a 73-51 win over Kadoka Area, while the Coyotes defeated Lower Brule by a score of 59-43.
White River, the top seed in Class B, will take on Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, while Jones County (18-2) will play Corsica-Stickney.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 47, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 36: Although the Cobblers took a 9-5 lead into the second quarter, Sioux Falls Washington came storming back with a 16-4 second on its way to dropping Central in the SoDak 16 in Sioux Falls.
Peyton Rymerson paced the Warriors with 12 points, while Samiya Jami chipped in with 11 points and nine boards.
Abbie Freeman led the way for the Cobblers with 11 points and Jordan Heckert finished with nine points and seven rebounds.
Rapid City Central closed out the season at 9-12.
BROOKINGS 75, DOUGLAS 47: Brookings had little trouble in its SoDak 16 matchup with Douglas as Michaela Jewett scored 32 points to lead the Bobcats past the Patriots in Brookings.
Johanna Miller added 21 points and 12 rebounds for Brookings.
Jordynn Toliver led Douglas with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Nique High hawk finished with nine points.
The Patriots season ends at 9-11.
MITCHELL 60, STURGIS 35: Mitchell advanced to the Class AA state tournament with a win over the Scoopers in Mitchell.
No other information was made available for this game.
The Kernels (13-8) will play top seeded Sioux Falls O’Gorman March 14, while Sturgis closes out the season at 13-8.