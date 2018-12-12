Pine Ridge was the only boys' basketball team that didn't get to see any game action before the 42nd annual Lakota Nation Invitational.
The Thorpes took it out on the Oelrichs Tigers Wednesday in the first round of the tournament at the Ice Arena of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, rolling to a 78-42 win.
Pine Ridge, ranked third in the Class A South Dakota Media Poll despite not playing a game, jumped out to a 32-6 lead and led by 27 points at the halftime break and never looked back.
Senior Corey Brown said they were ready to go after no "pre-LNI game," unlike the rest of the field.
"It started a fire in us to just come out and run," Brown said. "This was like our coming-out game, working things out in a game. But we came out on fire. We have some good additions that have made our bench deep. Last year we were only about eight deep, and now we can go up to about 14. I was really impressed with our bench players."
Pine Ridge coach Casey Means said that for the first time out, he was pleased with his team's play on both ends of the court. The Thorpes shot about 50 percent from the field, had 16 assists, out-rebounded Oelrichs 40-13 and forced 21 Tiger turnovers.
"They were rotating and they were talking on defense, they were patient on offense," Means said. "I thought they would have first-game jitters, but it didn't happen. Now we're just ready for the next game."
Not only did the 6-foot-3 Brown have a solid game shooting the basketball, hitting 6-of-12 from the field and scoring 14 points, but he also showed he was the floor general at times, with six assists and no turnovers.
"I've challenged Corey to get six or seven assists a game and he came through with that," Means said. "It is going to open him up too in the future. Teams aren't going to be able to compact everything on him down there. He had a good all-around game."
Brown said teams are going to focus on him because they know him.
"I just extend my game out a little more and just read cutters all game long, and I'll get my assists," he said.
Senior Jesse Jensen had a solid game for his first time as a Thorpe after transferring from Red Cloud. He finished with a game-high 15 points, along with six rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Means calls Jensen their silent assassin.
"He doesn't talk too much, but he's smart with a high basketball IQ, and he plays defense," he said. "He never says anything, but he just gives us 110 percent."
Three other Thorpes also scored in double figures, with Joe O'Rourke scoring 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting, 6-foot-4 Juwan Garnier scoring 11 points and grabbing six rebounds, while Harlen Bad Bear scored 10 points.
"We are very deep, it is a luxury that we have," Means said. "The only bad thing about that is picking a starting five. But they have all bought in on what we are trying to do and have accepted their roles."
It was a tough game for Oelrichs, which fell to 1-1 on the season. The Tigers showed some life late in the first half and early in the second, cutting the lead to 24 points, but then went on a 10-minute scoreless drought that saw them outscored 19-0.
"We were kind of nervous, not being in the LNI for a couple of years," Oelrichs coach James Knutson said. "They were a really good team, we knew they were the No. 3 team in the state, and we knew they were really deep.
"But in terms of intensity and not giving up in the game, I thought we did really well in the second half. At one time we were scoring even with them. The big thing is energy and being positive with each other. We're trying to get in those habits of picking each other up when we are down. There were one or two spots that didn't go that way, but for the most part I thought we did well in terms of that."
Floren Cross Dog finished with 13 points for the Tigers, while Nick Tobacco added 12. Oelrichs takes on Custer today at 5:30 p.m.
The first of four straight games that concludes Saturday night with a 9:15 p.m. start in the boys' title game, Brown said that is where they hope to be. Pine Ridge faces Lower Brule tonight at 5:30 p.m.
"It's going to be a long, tiring week, but it is going to be a fun week because all of the guys on this team love to play basketball," he said. "They all work hard in the gym and practices are intense and competitive. We're going to go out there and do our thing this week."