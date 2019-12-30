Three Cobblers reach double figures as Central downs Douglas

Rapid City Central heads into the New Year on a high note, as the Cobblers had three players score in double figures on their way to a 69-59 win over Douglas in boys basketball action Monday at Naasz Gymnasium.
Kohl Meisman scored 21 points to pace Central. Micah Swallow followed with 19 and Julian Swallow scored 13 as Cobbler coach T.J. Hay had nine players get serious minutes and seven scored against the Patriots.
“It’s nice if you don’t have to rely on one or two guys to go out and get you 20 points,” Hay said. “If we can get that every night and get a little better defensively, we’ll see what happens.”
The game was a drastic change from how Central played its last time out in a double-digit loss to fourth-ranked Huron. The Cobblers got down early and never recovered, heading to the Christmas break on a heels of a 75-57 loss to the Tigers.
Central showed just how athletic it can play Monday against the Patriots.
Meisman and the Swallows got to the basket regularly against Douglas, which jumped between zone and man-to-man defense throughout the game. The three Cobblers scored the 12 points for Central to close the first half, leaving the hosts with a 36-28 lead at the break.
Robbie Weber got in the act with Meisman and Micah Swallow for Central, which scored the first five points of the third quarter to go up 41-28 with 5:49 left in the stanza.
Douglas wouldn’t go away, though.
Patriot reserves Jacob Steele and David Severson sandwiched baskets around a 3-pointer by Connor Sauvage to pull Douglas within 48-42 with just under three minutes to go in the third quarter.
“It’s a tribute to my kids,” Patriots coach Travis Miller said. “They don’t quit and they kept playing hard.”
Central’s ability to get to the rim was just too much for Douglas to overcome, though. Julian Swallow scored six points late in the third quarter to send the Cobblers into the break ahead 55-43.
Douglas got into more and more foul trouble as the game wore on and Central kept working hard around the basket. Ryan Tompkins, Kearby Jindra and Malik Motley all went to the bench with five fouls as the Cobblers upped their lead to as many as 15 points during the fourth quarter.
“They’ve got a really athletic starting lineup, so they’re tough,” Miller said. “When they go to the rim, they’re finishing high. It’s hard to contest those shots.”
Hay was pleased with the way his team rebounded against the Patriots. Central held a 30-22 rebounding advantage, with 10 boards coming at the offensive end. The Cobblers also forced 17 turnovers.
Kyle Shields hit 10 of 12 free throw attempts on his way to leading the Patriots with 14 points. Sauvage hit three 3-pointers on his way to scoring 11 points.
Central (3-3) hits the road for its next game, which falls on Saturday at Dickinson, N.D. Douglas (1-3) is home Saturday to face Harrisburg, tipping off at 3 p.m. at Whitehead Auditorium.