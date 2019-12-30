Three Cobblers reach double figures as Central downs Douglas

Rapid City Central heads into the New Year on a high note, as the Cobblers had three players score in double figures on their way to a 69-59 win over Douglas in boys basketball action Monday at Naasz Gymnasium.

Kohl Meisman scored 21 points to pace Central. Micah Swallow followed with 19 and Julian Swallow scored 13 as Cobbler coach T.J. Hay had nine players get serious minutes and seven scored against the Patriots.

“It’s nice if you don’t have to rely on one or two guys to go out and get you 20 points,” Hay said. “If we can get that every night and get a little better defensively, we’ll see what happens.”

The game was a drastic change from how Central played its last time out in a double-digit loss to fourth-ranked Huron. The Cobblers got down early and never recovered, heading to the Christmas break on a heels of a 75-57 loss to the Tigers.

Central showed just how athletic it can play Monday against the Patriots.

Meisman and the Swallows got to the basket regularly against Douglas, which jumped between zone and man-to-man defense throughout the game. The three Cobblers scored the 12 points for Central to close the first half, leaving the hosts with a 36-28 lead at the break.