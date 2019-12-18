Three Rapid City Central Cobblers are moving on the collegiate level, signing national of letters of intent Wednesday at Central.
They include Eli Brink, who will play soccer at Concordia College; Ainslee Hemmen, who will swim at Minnesota State-Mankato and Rhiannon Nez, who will play volleyball at Chadron State College.
Brink said he was already bit familiar with Concordia before he visited because his best friend's brother already attends the school. He said it is a good fit for him.
"I went up there for a weekend and I really liked the whole atmosphere on the team," he said. "I got to meet some of the players, so I thought I could fit in there. After speaking to the coach there, he thought I could make an impact on the team and really make an impact on the field."
The Cobbler's leading scorer this past season with eight goals, Brink said Concordia coach Ben Schneweis likes his versatility, so he could play any of a few positions for the Cobber next season.
"He might put me at at center back, center mid or even striker," Brink said. "I like playing all of them."
To play at the next level, Brink said he needs to get ready mentally and physically.
"I'm really going to have to focus and get my fitness up, definitely. I need to put on some weight and get in the weight room," Brink said.
He plans to major in exercise science, with the possibility of being a personal trainer someday.
Hemmen is a rare high school athlete going to college who doesn't actually compete in her sport at the school. There is no swimming at Central or any other high school in the state.
She said that because South Dakota is one of the only states that doesn't have high school swimming, a lot of people don't necessarily understand how it works.
"In the club team, we practice twice a day, every day, pretty much 365 days a year," said Hemmen, who competes for GREAT Swimming in Rapid City. "It is very intense and you have to have good people around you to stay dedicated. I've been really lucky to have really good people around me."
Hemmen said she and the staff at Mankato match up well.
"I really like their program. I think it is a place I can grow and get better there," she said.
Hemmen specializes in the 100 butterfly and 50 and 100 freestyle events. in her career, she has 16 top five state finishes and also competed in the Speedo Sectionals last year.
"I'm so excited. I've always loved swimming and so I am excited about putting structure around my passion," she said.
Planning to go in pre-med, she said she might be a bio-chem major. Her goal is to be a surgeon.
Nez is just heading down the road to Chadron, Neb., to be an Eagle. She likes the fact that her new school will be a short distance away.
"I really liked the home feeling, and the amount of support I will get from the athletic department, and knowing that I am close to home," Nez said. "I am excited to see finally and my old teammates can come see me play Mines and BH."
Nez led the Cobblers this past season by connecting on 89% of her serves. She also finished with 328 kills and 99 digs.
A clog in the middle for Central, she isn't sure where Chadron State has in my for her to play. She said he'll play where they put her.
"I know there is a middle and right side graduating, so there are two spots open, so we'll see," she said.
Nez admits she is a little nervous about stepping up to the next level, but she said she'll be ready.
"Once I start going to the practices and playing with the other players, I will be able to slide right in and play at their level," she said.
She looks to be a biology major, then pre-med and possibly be a OBGYN.