Three Rapid City Post 22 players were named to the South Dakota Class A State American Legion baseball team that was released on Monday.
Named to the team from Post 22 was pitcher Zach Whitesell, second baseman Ryan Bachman and third baseman Matthew Hegre.
Whitesell led the hardhats on the mound with a 9-0 record and 1.43 earned run average. In 68 innings, he had 59 strikeouts and 22 walks.
Bachman finished with a .411 batting average and 1.206 on base plus slugging percentage, with seven home runs, 54 runs batted in and 76 runs scored.
Hegre led the Hardhats in hitting with a .415 average, a 1.272 OPS, nine home runs, 57 runs batted in and 50 runs scored.
Also named to the All-State team were: pitchers, Grey Zabel, Pierre; Brady Hawkins, Mitchell; Kieren Luellman, Yankton; Reece Arborgast, Renner; catcher Cade Hinkle, Pierre; infielders Joe Kolbeck, Brandon Valley; Hawkins and Carson Max, Mitchell and outfielders Nick Hoekstra, Renner; Nathan Gonnelly, Watertown and Mason Crow, Sioux Falls West.