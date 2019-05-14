Three members of the Black Hills State University track and field teams have qualified for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Kingsville, Texas, on May 23-25.
Earning national berths for the Jackets will be senior Jonah Theisen and sophomores Whitney Scott and Jordyn Huneke.
Theisen will compete in two events, looking to cap off an already successful career as a Yellow Jacket. The senior from Kenai, Alaska, will appear in the 3,000-meter steeplechase as well as the 5000 meters. He won the national championship in the steeplechase in 2016, and won the event at the RMAC Championships this year. This will be Theisen's first national appearance in the 5k and his ninth appearance at a national meet, having qualified in cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field.
Scott and Huneke will both compete in the pole vault. Scott, a sophomore from Watertown, currently holds the school record in the pole vault, and has made the meet for the second consecutive year. Huneke, a sophomore from Rapid City, will compete in the pole vault at nationals for the third time after making it in this year's indoor season, placing sixth and competing as a freshman in the outdoor season.
Also qualifying from Chadron State is sophomore Isaac Grimes, in both the long jump and triple jump.
Grimes, a sophomore from Moreno Valley, California, led the nation for several weeks with a season-best, auto-qualifying mark of 7.80 meters (25-7 ¼) achieved April 5 in Boulder, Colorado. He is the reigning indoor long jump national champ.
Last Sunday in Kearney, Nebraska, Grimes entered a last chance meet and landed a triple jump of 15.03 meters (49-3 ¾), good for his second-best collegiate outdoor mark and a second-place finish, ranking him in a tie for 20th nationally.
St. Thomas More graduate and former state champion Luke Julian also qualified in two events for Colorado School of Mines.
Julian qualified in the both the 1,500-meter run and 5,000-meter runs. He is currently ranked second in the 1,500 with a time of 3:42.98, just behind Elias Gedyon of Adams State at 3:42.50.