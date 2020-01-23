Three Racers compete in all-stars meet

This event is open to the public with a $5 admission fee. The Grunwald Auditorium is located at the Sturgis Middle School, 1416 Cedar St.

For more information visit sdamateurbasketball.org/

USD men run past Fort Wayne

The University of south Dakota men's basketball team took a 48-29 lead into halftime and never let it get close in earning an 83-60 win against Purdue Fort Wayne Thursday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

South Dakota placed all five starters in double figures for the second straight game and for the fifth time this season in improving to 13-8 overall and 4-3 inside the Summit. They trail four teams with two losses in the conference standings as we approach the halfway point. Cody Kelley led the Coyotes with a season-high 18 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne (9-12, 2-4) has lost three in a row and four of five since topping South Dakota 70-59 back on New Year’s Day. The Mastodons trailed 35-23 at halftime of that one, but made eight 3-pointers in the second half in storming back for the victory. Jarred Godfrey and Brian Patrick, who combined for 43 points in the first meeting, totaled 20 in Thursday’s rematch on 7-of-19 shooting from the field.

All four of South Dakota’s Summit League wins have come at home and the Coyotes improved to 9-1 on its home court overall. The home stand concludes Saturday against Oral Roberts (11-8, 4-2) at 2:30 p.m. (MT). The Golden Eagles enter with a four-game win streak.

