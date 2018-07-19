The South Dakota School of Mines football program announces that EJ DeVeaux, Blake Stone and Sam Vollmer received the National Football Foundation (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society award for the 2017 season.
The NFF Honor Society includes football players from all divisions who have maintained a GPA of 3.2 or higher throughout their college careers. An all-time high of 1,251 players from a record-tying 302 schools qualified for membership this year.
“We’re very excited that the National Football Foundation honored E.J., Blake, and Sam with recognition as Hampshire Honor Society members,” said Hardrocker football head coach Zach Tinker. “It is a testament to the character of these young men, and a reflection on the quality of our student-athletes at South Dakota Mines.
DeVeaux was a defensive back for the Hardrockers last season. He is originally from Tacoma, Washington and graduated with an Industrial Engineering degree. Stone was a linebacker from Rapid City, who graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering. Vollmer was a tight end from Sugarland, Texas, who earned a major in Mechanical Engineering.
“These men are great examples of living our mission of pursuing academic and athletic excellence as Hardrocker football players,” Tinker added.
Welker named BHSU women's golf coach
Black Hills State University Director of Athletics, Jhett Albers, has announced that Kelly Welker has been named the new head women's golf coach.
"I am extremely excited to begin my coaching career at Black Hills State University. I look forward to the opportunity and challenge in taking Yellow Jacket golf to the next level," said Welker. "I am anxious to start working with, and getting to know, our current team, as well as establishing relationships with our former players. The Spearfish community is very supportive of college athletics, and getting this town enthused about BHSU women's golf will be very important to me and our program."
Welker comes to BHSU from the University of Central Missouri, where she has been a graduate assistant coach of the women's golf team for the last year, overseeing strength and conditioning and recruiting for UCM.
Welker graduated from Central Missouri, playing golf for the Jennies during her time in Warrensburg. She is currently working on her Masters of Sport Management.
"We are very excited to have Coach Kelly Welker on board as our head women's golf coach," said Albers. "She comes from a very successful program at Central Missouri, and will bring those experiences and a high level of energy to our golf program and Yellow Jacket athletic department."
Sasquatch hold off Trappers
The Spearfish Sasquatch held on for a 9-7 win over the Pierre Trappers Thursday night in Expedition League baseball action at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.
Spearfish overcame a 5-0 deficit with a seven-run third inning and added two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Aaron Funk had two hits and four RBI, hitting a grand slam home run in the third inning. Hayden Hastings and Charley Hesse had two hits for the Sasquatch, with Hesse bringing home three runs.
Teddy Petersen led Pierre with three hits.
Keegan Kast earned the win for Spearfish, giving up six runs on six hits in five innings. He walked just one and struck out six. Griffin Teisher got the save, going the final four innings, giving up one run on five hits.
Spearfish, 19-26, will host Western Nebraska tonight at 6:35.
Elite Football Academy QB/Receiver Camp set for Monday
The Elite Football Academy QB/Receiver Camp is set for Monday at Rapid City Christian.
The camp, for players in grades 7-12, will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Registration begins at 8:45 a.m., with the fee $65 per camper.
For more questions, contact Wayne Sullivan at 484-3416.