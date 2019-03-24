The Rushmore Thunder will be sending three players to Team South Dakota.
Goaltender Abraham Partridge will be on the team as will forward Duncan Chisolm and defensman Seth Stock.
The team will work out in Sioux Falls before going to Plano, Texas for the USA Hockey National Tournament. The team will be in the 16U Tier II tournament which begins April 4 and wraps up April 8.
The tournament will be started with Team South Dakota taking on the Carolina Eagles in the first game April 4.
Hardrockers take ninth at Bob Writz Invitational
The South Dakota School of Mines men's golf team took ninth at the Bob Writz Invitational hosted by Colorado School of Mines.
Mines improved its Sunday score by 18 strokes over it's Saturday score of 338 for a tournament score of 658.
Lane Jensen and Jake Francis were the lowest shooting Hardrockers with weekend scores of 162. Colorado's Victor Bjorlow had the lowest score with a 143.
Colorado Mines was first in the team competition with a 605 while Colorado Mesa was second at 610. Colorado State-Pueblo was third at 611 and Colorado Christian was fourth at 616.
Local athletes participate in 3-Class Shootout
Western South Dakota athletes had some big games in the First Dakota Bank 3-Class Shootout in Salem.
In the first game, the Class AA girls team topped the Class A girls team 71-56. Jeniah Ugofsky of Harrisburg had 11 points and 16 rebounds. Awoti Akoi of Sioux Falls O'Gorman had 11 points and seven rebounds, Tess Limberg of Mitchell had 13 and Kiki Berndt of Harrisburg also had 11.
Raelin Jurgens of Parker led the Class A team with 13 points while Raven Cournoyer of Todd County had eight points and six assists.
In the second game, the Class B girls upset the Class AA girls 71-67 behind 18 points from Lauren Sees of Avon with 18 points. Mattilyn Reiner of Tripp Delmount/Armour had 13 and Laurie Rogers of Warner had 13.
Locally, Jaedyn Finkbeiner of New Underwood had four points and six rebounds Lauren Baumberger of McIntosh had five points.
For the Class AA team, Ugofsky had 16 points and 12 rebounds Danica Kocer of Brandon Valley had 15.
In the third game, the Class A boys topped the Class B boys in a shootout 124-118.
Noah Freidel of Tea Area had 42 points while Justin Hohn had 23 and eight assists. Karst Hunter of Miller had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
For Class B, Trey King of Irene-Wakonda had 29 points while Sawyer Schultz of Bridegwater-Emery had 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Trevin Holland of De Smet also had 18 points, Jacob Prouty of Clark/Willow Lake had 11 and Micah Burke had 10.
Jadice Morrison of White River had two rebounds and one assist.
In the final game of the night, the Class A boys topped the Class AA boys 123-121 in double overtime.
Freidel had 29 points and eight rebounds, Hohn had 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Hunter had 22 points, Mitch Goodbary of Sioux Falls Christian had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Trey Christensen of Parker had 12 points.
For the Class AA boys, Nick Hoyt of Harrisburg had 26 points, Solomon Bach of Watertown had 24 points, Dylan Pourier of Rapid City Stevens had 23, Blair Slaughter of Harrisburg had 12, Carter Olthoff of Brandon Valley had 11, Evan Talcott of Brandon Valley had 10 and Drew Cole of Brookings had 10.