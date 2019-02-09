The Rushmore Thunder boys’ varsity hockey team closed its home schedule with a resounding 6-0 win over the Oahe Capitals Friday night at the Rushmore Thunderdome.
The Thunder, 10-4 in league play, went into the game ranked third in the state, while Oahe, 10-2, was ranked second.
Seven seniors played their final home game for the Thunder, the state’s defending champions.
The Thunder struck first five minutes into the game with a goal from Blake Devries, assisted by Seth Stock. Less than three minutes later, the Thunder struck again, this time by Kael Delzer, assisted by Ryan Nolan and Stock.
Just over three minutes into the second period, Delzer scored his second goal of the contest, assisted again by Stock and Nolan. Midway through the second period, Rushmore’s Camden Nayman added a power-play goal, assisted by Nathan Bender. With five minutes remaining in the second period, Nolan added an unassisted power-play goal closing out the period with the Thunder up 5-0.
The lone goal of the third period came from Alec Humke, an unassisted goal.
Thunder goaltender John Young earned the shutout victory with 22 saves.
Rushmore returns to action next weekend when they travel to Mitchell for a pair of games.