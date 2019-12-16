The Rushmore Thunder took to the road for season-opening games and sandwiched two wins around one loss during games against Huron and Sioux Center.
The Thunder got four goals from four different played as Rushmore opened the season Friday with a 4-2 win over the Huron All-Stars.
Eveneau Rasby scored in the first period, Carter Ritter notched a goal in the second and Hunter Walla staked the Thunder to a 3-0 lead with a goal 31 seconds into the third period.
Huron drew within 3-1 when Jacob Maas scored for the All-Stars. Rushmore’s Alec Humke made it 4-1 when he scored at the 10:36 mark. Carson Duba of Huron scored with five minutes left.
Miles Retzer assisted on Thunder goals scored by Rasby and Ritter. Rushmore goalie Abe Partridge finished with 15 saves.
Sioux Center scored two goals in the first period and added two more in the third, as the Storm knocked off Rushmore 4-1 on Saturday.
Ritter scored the lone goal for the Thunder, an unassisted score 2:38 into the second period.
Lane Kamerman, Lucas VanBerkel and Hayato Brown scored for Sioux Center.
Partridge, Rushmore’s goalie, faced 28 shots and saved 24.
Rushmore put 30 shots on goal Sunday and came back from a goal down after a period to bounce back with a 4-1 win over Sioux Center.
Treyton Veerbeek put the Storm up 1-0 with a goal 7:18 into the game. The Thunder got second-period goals from Humke and Rasby and third-period goals from Nathan Bender and Humke as Rushmore grabbed the win.
Partridge finished with 16 saves.
Rushmore (2-1) has a long home stand coming up. The Thunder host Sioux Falls at 6 p.m. Saturday and again at 2 p.m. Sunday. This weekend’s contests open a stretch of seven home games that ends on Jan. 12 when Mitchell visits the Thunderdome.