The defending state champion Rushmore Thunder boys' varsity hockey team concludes its home schedule against the Oahe Capitals on Friday at 8 p.m. at the Rushmore Thunderdome.
The game features the second- and third-ranked teams in the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association, with the Oahe Capitals ranked second (10-1-1 league) and the Rushmore Thunder boys varsity ranked third with a league record of 9-4.
The game will recognize the eight Thunder seniors who will be playing their last home game at the Thunderdome. All Rapid City area students receive free admission. The Rushmore Thunderdome is located at 5611 Old Folsom Road.
Fox Sports Rapid City to broadcast Post 22 games
Rapid City American Legion Post 22 baseball and 106.7 FM & 1150 AM Fox Sports Rapid City have formed a new broadcast partnership for the 2019 baseball season.
Starting in May, 106.7 FM & 1150 AM Fox Sports Rapid City will be the home for all Hardhat varsity games. The games will be called by play-by-play broadcaster Dylan Corbet.
The broadcast partnership also includes additional coverage of Post 22 baseball. Fox Sports Rapid City will feature weekly interviews and analysis with head coach Kelvin Torve and various Post 22 players, heard weekdays on The Nate Brown Show from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
"We are excited about this great opportunity to be the flagship station for Post 22 Baseball,” said Brown, Fox Sports Rapid City owner and general manager. “Rapid City is an outstanding baseball town and we are thrilled to feature coverage of a program that has such a storied tradition of excellence.”
Area hoopsters named to RMAC academic teams
The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference released it's Basketball All-Academic Honor Roll on Thursday with several members of the South Dakota School of Mines and Black Hills State University teams named to the men's and women's squads.
For the Mines men, Logan Elers and Mitchell Sueker were named to the First Team, while Jacob Anastasi, Jack Fiddler, Triston Von Nieda, Troy Brady and Trey Smith earned RMAC Honor Roll accolades.
First Team All-Academic members, were voted on by the conference's sports information directors. To be eligible for consideration, a student-athlete must carry a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (GPA) and must have been an active student at the institution for at least two consecutive semesters or three consecutive quarters.
For the Mines women, juniors Jessica Lohrenz, Anna Haugen and Sami Steffeck along with sophomores Michaela Shaklee and Ryan Weiss earned RMAC Honor Roll accolades.
To earn a spot on the RMAC Honor Roll, a student-athlete must carry a minimum 3.30 cumulative grade-point average (GPA) and must have been an active student at the institution for at least two consecutive semesters.
For the Black Hills State women, 12 Yellow Jackets were named to the Honor Roll. They include: Ashlee Beacom, Keely Bertram, Morgan Ham, Alyssia Martinez, Katie Messler, Lyndzi Rich, Julia Seamans, Cortez Standing Bear, Abby Switzer, Remi Wientjes, Racquel Wientjes and Dylan Wright.
Jonalyn Wittwer of MSU Denver was named the Academic Player of the Year.
Named for the BHSU men, Stefan Desnica earned Honor Roll honors.
Jason Anderson of CSU-Pueblo was named the Men’s Basketball Academic Player of the Year.
Journal sports department phone number temporarily changed
We've had some phone issues recently with the RCJ sports phone number. For now, call 394-8294. We're working on getting the old number (8440) back, but that could take some time. You can also call sports editor Richard Anderson's direct line at 394-8431.
Coaches can also send results via email at sports@rapidcityjournal.com.