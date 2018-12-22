Alec Baer scored for the first time since rejoining the Rush, but Mark MacMillan’s two-goal night and Stuart Skinner’s stellar goaltending late in the game propelled the Wichita Thunder to a 2-1 win, and a split against Rapid City Saturday night at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
MacMillan scored his first goal at the 7:40 mark of the first when he got the puck past Rush goaltender Michael Bitzer to put Wichita up (Ralph Cuddemi and Cam Reid assisted).
With 5:16 left in the second, following two minutes of four-on-four hockey, the Thunder turned the puck over on the far side of their zone, and Chris Leibinger found Baer wide open and Baer finished with a shot in the open net, tying the game at 1-1 (Leibinger and Brandon Fehd assisted).
Barely a minute later, however, MacMillan struck for his second of the night, which proved to be the final score of the contest. With 4:09 remaining in the second, Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin fired a shot from the blue line inside the Rush zone, and received a deflection by MacMillan past Bitzer to reclaim a 2-1 lead (Crevier-Morin and Ralph Cuddemi assisted).
The Rush, despite out-shooting the Thunder 26-16 in the final two periods, couldn’t solve Skinner again, who came up with a number of quality saves, including with Bitzer pulled to give the Rush an extra-attacker advantage in the final minute.
Bitzer stopped 21 of 23 shots on net in his first start since Dec. 8 at Wichita, suffering the loss (3-5-0-1).
Following the Christmas holiday break, the Rush will resume their five-game home-stand against the Idaho Steelheads, starting on Friday.