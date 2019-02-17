The Rushmore Thunder boys' varsity hockey team scored five unanswered to start the game as it completed a sweep of the Mitchell Marlins 5-2 on the road Sunday.
Blake Devries got the scoring started 9 minutes and 58 seconds into the game with an unassisted goal. Alec Humke scored a power play goal with assists from Ryan Nolan and Kael Dezler 14:23 into the game, and added another goal less than two minutes later with assists from Nathan Bender and Evenau Rasby.
After the first period ended 3-0, Bender scored a goal in the second period 13:33 into the frame with assists from Seth Stock and Humke. The second period ended with Rushmore leading 4-0.
The Thunder scored another goal 57 seconds into the third period when Devries scored another unassisted goal. Mitchell got two goals in the final period, Jake Jarman scored first 7:15 into the period with an assist from Austin Kerr.
Kerr scored a goal 10:21 into the period with an assist from Jarman.
Rushmore improved to 12-4 in league play and 23-10 overall on the season. It will end the regular season with a series with the Aberdeen Cougars March 2-3, after which it will compete in the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association state tournament in Pierre March 14-17.
Black Hills State softball splits doubleheader
The Black Hills State softball team split a Saturday doubleheader at the Cactus Classic in Arizona, topping Texas Permian-Basin 7-2 and falling to Saint Martin's 12-1 in five innings.
In the first game against Texas Permian-Basin, the Yellow Jackets scored a run in the top of the first inning, the Falcons responded with a run in the bottom half of the inning.
Texas Permian-Basin took the lead with a run in the bottom of the third, but that would be all it would get.
BHSU scored two runs in the top of the fifth, one in the sixth and three in the seventh to get the win.
Alex Wiley got the win on the mound by going five innings, giving up three hits, one earned run and striking out one. Brittany Henricksen knocked in two runs while Kindall Bethke, Maddi Fidler, Samantha Gill and Samantha Schoen had one RBI each.
In the day's second game against Saint Martin's, the Saints scored five runs in the top of the first, four in the second and one in the third before BHSU scored a run in the bottom of the inning.
The Saints scored a run in the fourth and a run in the fifth to end the game early.
The Yellow Jackets are now 3-5 on the season and begins Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play at home with two games against Colorado School of Mines Saturday and two more games Sunday.
BHSU, Mines put up solid marks at Stringer Open
Black Hills State men's and women's track and field recorded 14 wins while winning both the men's and women's team titles while South Dakota School of Mines registered 5 at the Stringer Open at the Young Center in Spearfish over the weekend.
For the Yellow Jackets on the women's side, Shayna Soderstrom set a school record in the 200 meter sprint in 25.48 seconds. Zoe Langseth won the 400 in 1:00.38, Erica Dykstra won the 800 in 2:23.92 and Abbie Fredrick won the mile run in 5:10.18.
Nicole Allerdings won the 5,000 in 19:12.21, while Brittney Marosok won the 60 hurdles in 9.28. The 4x400 relay team of Janae Bjorgum, Breanne Fuller, Cailey Roth and Langseth won in 4:03.82. Alexandra Richards also placed first in the high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 3 .75 inches. Kayla Sawvell won the shot put with a mark of 41.5.
On the men's side Garrett Snook won the 400 in 50.89, Jordan Theisen took first in the 800 in 1:55.27, Keith Osowski did the same in the 5,000 in 15:42.25 and Seth Kovar won the 60 hurdles in 8.57. Allan McDonnell won the high jump with a mark of 6-6.25.
The Hardrocker women got a win in the pole vault from Erica Keeble with a mark of 13-3.5.
The men got wins in the 200 from Kevin Ptak in 22.98 and Jeremy Gonzales in the 60 in 7.12. The 4x400 relay team of Tel Bostwick, Isaac Orozco, Chase Wood and Jacob Huber took first in 3:31.32.
Mines took first in the pole vault with Casey Skillingstad with a mark of 15 feet, Darren Nissen was first in the long jump with 21-4.25 as the top mark. Cody Allen won the shot put with a mark of 50-6.75