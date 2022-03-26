Thunder dominate Maple Grove, advance to National quarterfinals

The Rushmore Thunder dominated Maple Grove (Minnesota) behind a great all-around performance Saturday at the StarCenter in the USA Hockey Division II National Championships in Dallas.

Rushmore relied on another shutdown night in goal by Michael Habbe and excellent stick work by its primary line led by Alexander Petrotto, Hunter Walla and Dawson Wirth.

The Thunder cruised to a 5-1 win over Maple Grove to advance to the quarterfinals in the championship bracket.

“We had our floor check going again and got after it on the offensive end,” head coach Richard Novak said. “We played good solid defense too and Habbe had another great day in goal. It was really a great all-around game by everybody.”

Petrotto led the way in scoring with a pair of goals, including the go ahead goal at 8:02 in the second period on assists by Wirth and Kaleb Merchen to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead.

The rest of that line played a huge role in their success, Wirth added a goal and two assists while Walla finished with one goal and one assist.

“They just really get after it,” Novak said. “All three of them really work hard on the offensive end. They put a lot of pressure on the other team’s defense and that’s what makes them successful. That’s kind of the key but our other line played really well and all of our defensemen too.”

Wirth’s goal came on a penalty shot at 9:27 in the third period and gave his team a 4-1 lead.

“We got some really balanced scoring,” Novak said. “And it was nice to see Wirth score on a penalty shot too because we don’t get a lot of those. It was fun.”

Rushmore outshot Maple Grove 52-29 in the contest and Habbe earned the win in goal with 28 saves between the pipes.

In the first period, Alexander Ditrich gave the Thunder a 1-0 lead at 11:54 on assists from Hayden Holec and Duncan Chisolm. But Maple grove responded three minutes later on a goal by Ryan Keiper assisted by Rory Scanlion and the two teams entered the first intermission tied 1-1.

Petrotto gave Rushmore a 2-1 lead at 8:02 in the second period and it dominated the rest of the contest. Walla added insurance on an assist from Wirth at 9:43 and the Thunder carried a 3-1 lead into the final frame.

The Thunder added two more goals from that line in the third period with Wirth’s shootout goal at 9:27 and another Petrotto goal at 17:12 to seal the 5-1 win.

After the game, most of the team went with Novak to enjoy some downtime and watch the NHL’s Dallas Stars take on the Vancouver Kanucks with a big matchup pending on Sunday morning.

The Thunder square off with Lincoln (Nebraska) at 8:45 a.m. Sunday at the StarCenter.

“We did see them play and they look like a really solid team,” Novak said. “They’re coming out of the Midwest Hockey League which is a real good league. It will be a real test for us for sure, so hopefully we are ready to go and keep playing the way we have. If we do that we will be really successful.”

A win in the quarterfinals would tie the deepest run by a Thunder team at Nationals, the 2018 varsity team fell in the semifinals.

“To get to the semis and have a chance at the finals would just be great,” Novak said. “It’d be great for our program and for South Dakota hockey too. We are excited to play again tomorrow.”

