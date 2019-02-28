The Rapid City Rush looked to carry some of the momentum of their Saturday night win over Atlanta as they traveled to Wichita to take on the Thunder on Thursday.
Although it was a back and forth affair with little scoring opportunities, the Rush couldn’t get much going on the offensive end as Wichita earned a narrow 2-1 victory.
The Thunder took an early lead as Jakob Stukel scored on an unassisted goal in the fourth minute of the first period.
Neither team could find the net in the final 15 minutes of the first period, but the Rush broke that slump at the 2:09 mark of the second as Justin Faryna scored on assists from Sam Wilbur and Richard Coyne.
After another long scoring drought for both teams, Wichita scored with a little over two minutes remaining in the third period on a power play goal by Jeremy Beaudry.
The Thunder were the aggressors on the offensive end for the most of the night as they outshot Rapid City 33-26.
Offensively, the Rush were led by Pierre-Luc Mercier with six total shots, while Faryna scored the only Rapid City goal on three shot attempts.
The Rush (22-27-5-2) will finish out their two-game road trip on Sunday when they take on the Allen Americans.
Simpson leads South Dakota over NDSU
VERMILLION — Triston Simpson had 20 points as South Dakota defeated North Dakota State 75-65 on Thursday night.
Tyler Peterson had 15 points for South Dakota (12-16, 6-9 Summit League). Stanley Umude added 13 points. Brandon Armstrong had 12 points for the home team.
Tyson Ward tied a career high with 28 points and had six rebounds for the Bison (14-15, 8-7). Vinnie Shahid added 10 points. Jared Samuelson had six rebounds.
The Coyotes evened the season series against the Bison with the win. North Dakota State defeated South Dakota 71-65 on Dec. 29. South Dakota finishes out the regular season against North Dakota at home on Saturday. North Dakota State finishes out the regular season against Purdue Fort Wayne on the road on Saturday.
USD women get big win over NDSU
South Dakota sophomore center Hannah Sjerven scored a career high 24 points in leading the Coyotes to a 76-57 victory against North Dakota State on Thursday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
With Denver’s win over Western Illinois earlier today, South Dakota (25-4, 13-2 Summit League) has been locked into the No. 2 seed at the upcoming Summit League tournament. These two teams will meet again in the first round as North Dakota State (7-20, 4-11 Summit) has locked in the No. 7 seed.
The Coyotes dominated the inside game by outscoring the Bison 50-14 in the paint.
Sjerven contributed in a large amount to that differential, finishing 9-of-13 from the field for her 24 points. She added five rebounds and two steals.
Junior forward Taylor Frederick and junior guard Ciara Duffy joined her in double figures. Frederick had a quick six points on USD’s first five possessions, finishing with 15 total points on 7-of-11 shooting. Duffy finished with 11 points and a pair of rebounds.