The Rushmore Thunder dropped its first two South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association games of the season to the Sioux Falls Flyers over the weekend, falling 3-0 Saturday and 4-0 Sunday at Scheels Ice Plex.
Saturday the Thunder were outshot 38-22 and gave up a goal in the second period and two goals in the third.
Mason Karpen got the scoring started for the Flyers in the second with a goal 1 minute and 49 seconds into the period, he was assisted by Trey Ponto.
Sioux Falls got two power play goals in the third, Cole Teigan scored first with the help of Nathan Fanning 8:28 into the period. Braden Malwitz added another goal 13:14 into the period with the help of Carson Kocmick.
John Young finished the game in goal for Rushmore with 35 saves, while the Flyers goalie Anthony Seykora stopped all 22 shots he faced.
In Sunday's game Sioux Falls held a 26-23 shot advantage and scored two goals in the first and two in the fourth.
The Thunder was 0-for-5 on power plays in the game while the Flyers were 0-for-8.
Teigan scored the first goal unassisted 9:50 into the first and Sam Seigel added another one 13:21 into the period with an assist from Carter Tobin.
In the third period Malwitz scored with an assist from Seigel 7:55 into the frame and Ponto added another goal with an assist from Malwitz 13:09 into the period.
The losses drop Rushmore to 0-2 in the SDAHA season after winning the Rushmore Rendezvous tournament at the Thunderdome last weekend. An early season roadtrip continues Friday when the Thunder travel to Pierre to take on the Oahe Capitals and then a Saturday and Sunday matchup with the Brookings Rangers.