Thunder drop two to Brookings

The Brookings Rangers took a pair of weekend games from the Rushmore Thunder, posting a 10-2 victory on Saturday and following up with an 11-2 defeat of the Thunder on Sunday in girls high school hockey action at the Thunder Dome.
On Saturday, Angeline Rasby’s two short-handed, unassisted goals left Rushmore in a 2-2 tie with Brookings 7-1/2 minutes into the opening period. The Rangers then scored eight unanswered goals to skate away with the win.
Savannah Barber scored three first-period goals for the Rangers. Her third goal of the period came with 27 seconds left in the first. Barber finished the game with four games and an assist for a five-point game.
Montana Myer scored two goals and added an assist for Brookings.
On Sunday, Rasby staked the Thunder to an early 1-0 lead when she scored a goal just 48 seconds into the game off an assist from Ella Aase.
The Rangers’ Brooklyn Roberts netted a goal 5-1/2 minutes later to tie the game at 1-all. The Rangers the next five goals and led 6-1 after Barber scored at the 2:36 mark of the third period.
Rasby scored her 11th goal of the season and second of the game - the team-high for Rushmore goal-scoring - to pull the Thunder within 6-2 with 13:27 to play in the third period.
Brookings responded with five goals over a five-minute stretch to close out scoring, a run Barber started when she scored a power play goal with 9:26 left in the game and Jenna Schulte closed when she scored with 4:28 remaining.
The Thunder (1-10-0-0) return to action Saturday when they host Pierre-based Oahe at the Thunder Dome. The game is scheduled for a 4 p.m. start.