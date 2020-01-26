Thunder drop two to Brookings

The Brookings Rangers took a pair of weekend games from the Rushmore Thunder, posting a 10-2 victory on Saturday and following up with an 11-2 defeat of the Thunder on Sunday in girls high school hockey action at the Thunder Dome.

On Saturday, Angeline Rasby’s two short-handed, unassisted goals left Rushmore in a 2-2 tie with Brookings 7-1/2 minutes into the opening period. The Rangers then scored eight unanswered goals to skate away with the win.

Savannah Barber scored three first-period goals for the Rangers. Her third goal of the period came with 27 seconds left in the first. Barber finished the game with four games and an assist for a five-point game.

Montana Myer scored two goals and added an assist for Brookings.

On Sunday, Rasby staked the Thunder to an early 1-0 lead when she scored a goal just 48 seconds into the game off an assist from Ella Aase.

The Rangers’ Brooklyn Roberts netted a goal 5-1/2 minutes later to tie the game at 1-all. The Rangers the next five goals and led 6-1 after Barber scored at the 2:36 mark of the third period.

Rasby scored her 11th goal of the season and second of the game - the team-high for Rushmore goal-scoring - to pull the Thunder within 6-2 with 13:27 to play in the third period.