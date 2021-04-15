Thunder drops 3-2 decision at US Nationals

The Rushmore Thunder rallied from a one-goal deficit to take a lead after two periods before giving up two unanswered goals to lose 3-2 to Denver East in the first round of the US High School Nationals in Omaha Thursday.

About halfway through the first period, Denver East took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Connor Hasse. The Thunder tied it up with a goal at 11:18 by Dawson Wirth and assists by Ryan Hipsag and Kael Delzer. Alexander Petrotto gave the Thunder a 2-1 lead at 15:58 in the second period with an assist by Kaleb Merchen.

Denver tied it up early in the third period and scored late in the third period to claim a 3-2 win. The Thunder were called for five minor penalties compared to Denver's two, although all goals were scored at even strength.

Brandon DeVries had 21 saves in the loss. Noel Friedman had 27 saves for Denver.

The Thunder play Dayton Stealth at 11:15 a.m. Friday morning in Omaha.

