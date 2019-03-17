FT. PIERRE - The Rushmore Thunder knew it was in for a battle when it faced the No. 1 seeded Sioux Falls Flyers in the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association state championship.
It turns out it got a war, and at the end of the day Sioux Falls was the last one standing.
The Flyers scored four goals in the second period to top the Thunder 4-1 and take home the state championship at the ExpoCenter in Fort Pierre Sunday.
It was Sioux Falls' first title since 2009.
"Physically today they were just a little stronger than we were, and in that second period they kind of put it to us," Rushmore coach Dick Novak said. "We played an okay game today but we ran into a good, solid team, it is what it is."
The No. 2 seeded Thunder got to the championship game with a 4-2 win over the Watertown Lakers Friday and 6-0 against the Brookings Rangers Saturday.
Sunday it was the Thunder that struck first. After getting some pucks on net in the opening minutes, Scott Kendrick scored on a rebound to give Rushmore the lead with 11 minutes, 7 seconds remaining in the first period.
He was assisted by Ryan Nolan, and the first period ended with a 1-0 Thunder lead.
With six seconds remaining in the first period, Nathan Bender went to the penalty box. That would haunt Rushmore in the opening moments of the second period.
With Sioux Falls on a power play, Nathan Fanning scored on Thunder goalie John Young just 25 seconds into the frame with assists from Braden Malwitz and Carson Kocmick.
That would open the flood gates.
"Giving up the power play goal right away to start the period hurt," Novak said. "We could never recover, they were dominant."
Nathan Moon scored with 13:05 left in the period to take the lead, and with 5:17 left in the second Malwitz scored with an assist from Fanning.
The back-breaking goal came when Sam Siegel scored with 3:39 left on an unassisted goal.
The third period didn't feature any goals, but the end of it saw the Flyers hoisting a trophy. Novak said he hopes that image will drive some of the players coming back next season.
"When you get to play in a game like this it should make you want to get back there," he said. "We’re going to lose some of our scoring for sure but you can always find guys who can step up and take that. We have most of our defense coming back, so if we come back strong on defense I think we’ll be fine."
Some of the players who won't be coming back are Camden Nayman, Blake DeVries, Ryan Nolan and John Young.
Young and Nolan are captains, and Novak said they're leadership will be missed more than anything next season.
"We’ll miss Ryan Nolan and Camden and Blake. Ryan Nolan especially, he’s been here for four years and has led this team, even when he was a freshman," he said. "I can’t say enough about him, he’s an awesome person to coach and be around and has led this team so I’m really proud to have been coaching him all these years."
Young stopped 38 shots as the Thunder were out-shot 42-24.
"John is the best competitor in the world, and he loves the big games," Novak said. "He played his butt off, he kept us in the game because it honestly could have been worse. He’s a lot of fun to be around, he’s a great kid and I love his competitiveness, he loves to compete. We’ll miss him for sure."
The Thunder and the Flyers don't have plans to compete in a national tournament this season, so Sunday was the end of both programs seasons.