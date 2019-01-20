The Rushmore Thunder boys' went 3-2 at the weekend tournament in Minnesota, the Wayzara Invitational Junior Gold Hockey Tournament over the weekend.
The Thunder lost their first two games in pool play, 4-1 to Minnetonka and 7-0 to eventual tournament champion Denver Valor Christian, Friday. Saturday they bounced back with two wins against White Bear Lake Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Rushmore won 4-2 on Saturday and 6-4 on Sunday.
The Thunder ended the tournament with a 5-3 win against Wayzata. They will be back in action beginning Friday in Brookings at the Junior Gold Dakota Premier Classic.
The tournament attracts teams from South Dakota, Minnesota and Nebraska. It begins Friday and ends Sunday.
BHSU women, Chadron State men, have big days at Chadron State open
The Black Hills State women's track and field team took first in six events, and the Chadron State men's team won three events at the Chadron State Indoor track and Field Open Sunday.
CSC also won four events on the women's side while BHSU won three. South Dakota School of Mines won two men's events.
Breanne Fuller won the 60-meter dash in 8.05 seconds for the Yellow Jackets, while Abbie Fredrick took first in the 800 in 2:21.38 and Cailey Roth won the 1 mile in 5:24.48.
BHSU also took first in the 4x400-meter relay with a team of Shayna Soderstrom, Fredrick, Roth and Zoe Langseth in 4:06.65. Alexandra Richards won the high jump with a 5-foot, 3 inch jump and Jordyn Huneke won the pole vault in 12-1.5.
The Eagle women got wins from Allee Williamson in the 200, which she finished in 27.2, Celeste Cardona won the 400 in 1:01.03 and Michelle Carbajal won the triple jump with a jump of 36-9.75.
On the men's side, the Eagles got wins from Isaac Grimes in the 60, he won at 6.81, he also win the long jump (25-11.5) and the triple jump (48-4.5). Justin Leman also won the 60 hurdles in 8.47.
BHSU got wins in the one mile run from Jordan Theisen in 4:19.84 and the 3,000 meter run in 8:37.02. Tristan Hepp also won the high jump with a mark of 6-9.
Mines got wins in the 400 and 800. Jonathon Murray won the 400 in 50.07 and Andrew Ferris won the 800 in 1:57.27.
Douglas and Belle Fourche finish top-10 at River City Rumble
The Douglas wrestling team finished sixth while Belle Fourche was seventh at the River City Rumble over the weekend.
The Patriots finished with 107 points and the Broncs had 74. Mitchell won the tournament with 173 points.
For Douglas, William George won at 120 pounds over Jagger Gribble from Harrisburg, Jackson Wilson lost in the 138 finals to Chipper Shillingstad of Huron and Colton Jackson topped Jaredon Dosch of Belle Fourche at 152.
The Broncs had another finalist, Thomas McCoy fell to Max Donovan of Chamberlain at 113.
Belle Fourche takes on Hot Springs Thursday, Belle Fourche takes on Custer and Chadron, Nebraska in a triangular.