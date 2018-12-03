The Rushmore Thunder went 1-2 on the road over the weekend in South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association games.
On Friday Rushmore fell to the Oahe Capitals 3-2 and Saturday to the Brookings Rangers 4-3, before it toppled Brookings 3-1 on Sunday.
Friday Ryan Nolan led the Thunder with two goals and Seth Stock had an assist. Oahe got two goals from Spencer Wedin and assists from Talon Griese, Adam Ankrum and Isaac Polak.
Adam Partidge saved 22 shots for Rushmore and Tate Mueller had 25.
Saturday the Thunder got two goals from Stock, Kael Delzer had one while Nolan and Blake Devries had the assists. John Young stopped 16 shots.
Sunday Nolan scored in the first period and Devries added another in the second. With 37 seconds left in the second, Brookings scored on an unassisted goal from Ashton Witte.
Nolan put the game out of reach in the third period that was assisted by Stock and Delzer. Young stopped 18 shots.
Rushmore returns to the Thunderdome this weekend with games against Sioux Center, Iowa. Saturday the teams play at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
Sasquatch sign new pitching coach
The Spearfish Sasquatch announced Monday that it has signed a new pitching coach, Jarrod Molnaa.
Molnaa comes to Spearfish from Walla Walla Community College where he was the pitching coach and he played collegiality. He also played at Bellevue University and Montana State-Billings. He was an all-conference player every year he played in college.
"We are excited to have Jarrod as joining the Sasquatch organization next summer," Spearfish owner and general manager Kevin Bybee said in a release. "We look forward to this enthusiasm and have heard great things from (Sasquatch head) coach (Ryan) Wright. We feel that Jarrod will be a key piece in our quest for the Expedition League championship."
Molnaa is filling the vacancy left by last season's pitching coach Grant Hamilton. He accepted the head coach position with the new Expedition League franchise in Brandon, Manitoba.
"I am really excited to join the staff in Spearfish this summer with coach Ryan Wright," Molnaa said. "I am looking forward to to getting the all the guys into Spearfish, getting to know them and help them in anyway I can, and win a lot of baseball games this summer."