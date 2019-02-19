Learning the game of hockey at the PeeWee C level was the main key for the Rushmore Thunder this season.
Winning a state title was a bonus. The Thunder did just that, going 3-0 to capture the South Dakota Hockey Association State PeeWee (11-12 year olds) C title last weekend in Yankton.
The Thunder defeated Sioux Center 12-1, Mitchell 4-2 and Oahe 3-1 in the title game.
Thunder coach Mike Bartling said he coached a special group of kids.
"Obviously at this level as coaches we don't focus on winning as much as we do skill development and skating. That's what we really want these kids to improve on during the course of the season," Bartling said. "As the season went on and victories started to pile up, it became clear to the team that we had a shot at winning the state title. They went into the tournament with the hopes of winning and worked really hard to accomplish their goal. It was good to see them get to enjoy all of that hard work."
Team members were: Robert Steffy, Carter Ruml, Ryland Sedevie, Thomas Rogers, Parker Bartling, Brayden Trainer, Caiden Logue, Beau Thomas, Adam Jaragoske, Evan Woods and Mason Hochhalter. Assistant coaches were Ryan Nelson, Justin Hochhalter and Brian Trainer.
While the Thunder went into the tournament confident, the 12-1 win over Sioux Center gave them a lot of momentum going into their final two games against teams they had either lost to or tied during the season.
Rushmore lost in overtime to Mitchell earlier in the season at home and tied Oahe on the road, and Mike Bartling said his players knew they wanted to take care of business after that.
Against Sioux Center, Hochhalter had four goals, while Sedevie and Logue had two goals each. Also scoring for the Thunder were Bartling, Ruml, Jaragoske and Rogers.
In the win over Mitchell, Sedevie, Logue, Hochhalter and Rogers scored, while Rogers, Bartling and Jaragoske scored in the title game over Oahe.
Seven Thunder were able to get in the scoring column in the three days.
"Some of the teams that we faced had one or two good players, but our team was a well-rounded team," Bartling said. "They worked well together in order to get the victories and that helped them through the whole season.
The Thunder finished with the season with 14 wins, one loss, one tie and one overtime loss.
Steffy was at goal in all three games for the Thunder, giving up just four goals.
"He did a stellar job. Our defense was pretty tight as well," Bartling said.
In PeeWee hockey, the players are put in their age groups and then split into skill sets, resulting in A, B and C.
"A lot of these kids hadn't played travel hockey before or come from our house program," Bartling said. "They did really, really well."
Also for the Thunder PeeWee programs, the Rushmore A team finished third in its state tournament and the B team was fourth.
Bartling said on the C level, the coaches try to play each player at the different positions to gain valuable experience.
The Thunder not only learned the fundamentals, but found success in doing so, not only on the ice, but in life, he added.
"The more higher up levels you play a certain position, but they are an amazing bunch of kids," he said. "I try to make it an example in life that the more effort you give and the harder you work, the more success that you are going to have. We were fortunate enough that it all paralleled, and hopefully they can look back and remember that."