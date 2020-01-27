Thunder place second at Brookings tourney

The Rushmore Thunder finished second to Minnetonka, Minn., in the Dakota Premier Classic Junior Gold A boys hockey tournament played Jan. 24-26 at the Larson Ice Center in Brookings.
The Thunder posted wins over three Minnesota teams – Hill Murray, White Bear Lake and St. Louis Park – but dropped their only game to the tournament champions from Minnetonka.
RUSHMORE 4, HILL-MURRAY 0: The Thunder opened the tournament Friday with a 4-0 shutout of Hill-Murray.
Rushmore’s Kaed Delzer and Nathan Bender scored first-period goals, then Duncan Chisolm and Seth Stock had goal in the second frame for the Thunder, who outshot Hill-Murray 40-13.
Abe Partridge got the shutout for Rushmore.
MINNETONKA 6, RUSHMORE 3: Minnetonka came back from a two-goal deficit after a period of play to beat the Thunder 6-3 on Saturday.
Chisolm scored an even-strength goal and Ethan Ellender scored on the power play to put Rushmore up 2-0 after a period of play.
Minnetonka tallied five unanswered goals in the second and third periods to take control of the game. Down 5-2, Derrick Brown Jr. scored a goal to pull the Thunder within 5-3, but Minnetonka scored an empty-net goal with 22 seconds to play to seal the win.
RUSHMORE 3, WHITE BEAR LAKE 2: The Thunder bounced back in their second game of the day Saturday and beat White Bear Lake.
Brown scored an even-strength goal to put Rushmore up 1-0. White Bear Lake tied the game at 1-all a half-minute later, but Ellender’s power-play goal sent the Thunder into the first-period break up 2-1.
Mason Harlan got his first goal of the tournament with 15:18 to play in the second period to push Rushmore out to a 3-1 lead.
White Bear Lake made it 3-2 with a goal scored with 2-1/2 minutes to play in the game.
RUSHMORE 4, ST. LOUIS PARK 2: The Thunder scored the first three goals of their Sunday game against St. Louis Park on their way to a 4-2 to close the tournament.
Delzer and Brown scored goals within 37 seconds of each other in the first period to stake Rushmore to a 2-0 lead.
After St. Louis Park scored midway through the second frame, Alec Humke scored with 40 seconds left in the second period to make it a 3-1 game.
Delzer netted his second goal of the game to make it 4-1 before St. Louis Park scored with just under five minutes left to close out scoring.