Thunder place second at Brookings tourney

RUSHMORE 3, WHITE BEAR LAKE 2: The Thunder bounced back in their second game of the day Saturday and beat White Bear Lake.

Brown scored an even-strength goal to put Rushmore up 1-0. White Bear Lake tied the game at 1-all a half-minute later, but Ellender’s power-play goal sent the Thunder into the first-period break up 2-1.

Mason Harlan got his first goal of the tournament with 15:18 to play in the second period to push Rushmore out to a 3-1 lead.

White Bear Lake made it 3-2 with a goal scored with 2-1/2 minutes to play in the game.

RUSHMORE 4, ST. LOUIS PARK 2: The Thunder scored the first three goals of their Sunday game against St. Louis Park on their way to a 4-2 to close the tournament.

Delzer and Brown scored goals within 37 seconds of each other in the first period to stake Rushmore to a 2-0 lead.

After St. Louis Park scored midway through the second frame, Alec Humke scored with 40 seconds left in the second period to make it a 3-1 game.

Delzer netted his second goal of the game to make it 4-1 before St. Louis Park scored with just under five minutes left to close out scoring.

