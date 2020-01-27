Thunder place second at Brookings tourney
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY

Thunder place second at Brookings tourney

{{featured_button_text}}

The Rushmore Thunder finished second to Minnetonka, Minn., in the Dakota Premier Classic Junior Gold A boys hockey tournament played Jan. 24-26 at the Larson Ice Center in Brookings.

The Thunder posted wins over three Minnesota teams – Hill Murray, White Bear Lake and St. Louis Park – but dropped their only game to the tournament champions from Minnetonka.

RUSHMORE 4, HILL-MURRAY 0: The Thunder opened the tournament Friday with a 4-0 shutout of Hill-Murray.

Rushmore’s Kaed Delzer and Nathan Bender scored first-period goals, then Duncan Chisolm and Seth Stock had goal in the second frame for the Thunder, who outshot Hill-Murray 40-13.

Abe Partridge got the shutout for Rushmore.

MINNETONKA 6, RUSHMORE 3: Minnetonka came back from a two-goal deficit after a period of play to beat the Thunder 6-3 on Saturday.

Chisolm scored an even-strength goal and Ethan Ellender scored on the power play to put Rushmore up 2-0 after a period of play.

Minnetonka tallied five unanswered goals in the second and third periods to take control of the game. Down 5-2, Derrick Brown Jr. scored a goal to pull the Thunder within 5-3, but Minnetonka scored an empty-net goal with 22 seconds to play to seal the win.

RUSHMORE 3, WHITE BEAR LAKE 2: The Thunder bounced back in their second game of the day Saturday and beat White Bear Lake.

Brown scored an even-strength goal to put Rushmore up 1-0. White Bear Lake tied the game at 1-all a half-minute later, but Ellender’s power-play goal sent the Thunder into the first-period break up 2-1.

Mason Harlan got his first goal of the tournament with 15:18 to play in the second period to push Rushmore out to a 3-1 lead.

White Bear Lake made it 3-2 with a goal scored with 2-1/2 minutes to play in the game.

RUSHMORE 4, ST. LOUIS PARK 2: The Thunder scored the first three goals of their Sunday game against St. Louis Park on their way to a 4-2 to close the tournament.

Delzer and Brown scored goals within 37 seconds of each other in the first period to stake Rushmore to a 2-0 lead.

After St. Louis Park scored midway through the second frame, Alec Humke scored with 40 seconds left in the second period to make it a 3-1 game.

Delzer netted his second goal of the game to make it 4-1 before St. Louis Park scored with just under five minutes left to close out scoring.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports

Thunder drop two to Brookings

  • Updated

The Brookings Rangers took a pair of weekend games from the Rushmore Thunder, posting a 10-2 victory on Saturday and following up with an 11-2…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News